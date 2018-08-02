PHOTO: Alex Turner Meets Young Fan, Is "A True Gentleman"

The Last shadow Puppets' Alex Turner. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Archive/PA Images

The father of a six-year-old Arctic Monkeys fan has recalled their incredible meeting with the frontman.

Alex Turner has posed with a six-year-old American fan and drummer.

A Redditor has recalled the moment his young son Aero got to meet the rocker outside their gig at Pittsburgh's Petersen Events Center.

Taking to the social media platform justinlibrarian wrote: "Aero sits at his drum set all day practicing Brianstorm and Pretty Visitors. It’s been like this for 6 months in our house. We love it. This is a great childhood memory for Aero."

Justinlibrarian also revealed that Turner told "Aero to keep working on his drumming," and told him he was "doing a good job as a Dad!"

He added: "He was kind and patient with Aero. A true gentleman. I appreciated that very much."

Asked how he came to see the rocker in the first place, the proud father said: "It was very random. Aero wanted to see their tour bus and he was around outside."



Meanwhile, Miles Kane has given his reaction to Turner's newly shaved head.

The Last Shadow Puppets bandmates have experimented with different hairstyles over the years, but last month saw the Arctic Monkeys frontman pull off his most daring yet, swapping his long locks for a completely shaved head.

Miles Kane isn't a stranger to a number two, wearing the look himself when the band were promoting their Everything You've Come To Expect album.



Miles Kane & Alex Turner in The Last Shadow Puppets. Picture: Press

Naturally, when he came in to visit Radio X, Chris Moyles asked him what thought of his bessie mate's new 'do.

Watch his reaction in our video here:

Asked about Turner's new barnet, the Cry On My Guitar rocker simply replied: "Yeah, he looks cool."

We couldn't agree more.

See Alex Turner debut his new hair while performing The Ultracheese: