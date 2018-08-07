NOW That's What I Call Music! 100 Outsells Arctic Monkeys' Sixth Album In First Week

The 100th edition of the compilation exceeded Arctic Monkeys' Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino LP's first week sales.

NOW That's What I Call Music reached an impressive milestone last month by releasing its 100th issue, and it looks like the album has had impressive sales to match.

As reported by Official Charts, the pop compilation album - which combines some of the biggest hits on one record has - outsold Arctic Monkeys' Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino by over double in its first week.

Alex Turner and co. may have claimed the fastest-selling artist album of the year so far, but NOW's latest record has sold 176,000 copies in its first week, while TBH&C sold 86,000.

The compilation has become the fastest selling album of the year so far, taking the crown from Now 99 selling 115,000 in it's first week in March.

And if that wasn't enough to brag about, NOW 1 - which was re-released on CD on the week commencing 27 July - entered the chart at No. 2.

The Now That's What I Call Music Tracklist includes the likes of George Ezra's Shotgun, Jess Glynne's I'll Be There, and oddly enough includes Bon Jovi's Livin' On A Prayer and Oasis's Wonderwall.

Watch the official advert for Now 100 here:

Meanwhile, Arctic Monkeys fans can now buy their Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino album on cassette tape.

However, as always there's a small catch. The tape seems to only be available from the band's USA store, but it's only a snip at $5.99 (£4.56)

Also up for grabs on the US site is a bandana, posters and awesome Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino keyrings, with the number 521 on them.



Arctic Monkeys' sixth LP is also among the records nominated for this year's Mercury Prize.

The shortlist - made up of 12 records chosen by an independent judging panel - also includes Florence + The Machine's High As Hope, Wolf Alice's Visions Of A Life and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' Who Built The Moon?

Also on the list are the likes of Everything Everything's A Fever Dream album, Lily Allen's No Shame album and Nadine Shah's Holiday Destination LP.

