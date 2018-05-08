Arctic Monkeys Announce Pop-Up Stores & Mini Film Festival

Arctic Monkeys 2018. Picture: Zackery Michael

Alex Turner and co. will open shops in six cities across the world, and allow Aussie fans to watch some of their favourite films.

Arctic Monkeys fans will be able to get one step closer to the band by visiting their six pop-up shops this summer.

The Arabella rockers will celebrate the release of their new album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, by opening temporary stores in their native Sheffield as well as New York, Sydney, Paris, Tokyo and Berlin.

See the details below:

Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino pop up stores open in select cities internationally this Friday 11th May.

Aussie fans living close to their branch in Sydney, Australia also have the chance to watch five of the bands favourite films in special screenings with tickets available on their website.

See the films listed for Arctic Monkeys' screenings:

Friday 11 May:

6:00pm: Le Cercle Rouge– Directed by Jean-Pierre Mellville

9:00pm: The Conversation – Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Saturday 12 May: 2:00pm: L’eclisse – Directed by Michelangelo Antonioni

5:00pm: The Last Waltz – Directed by Martin Scorsese

7:30pm: Inherent Vice – Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

Meanwhile, Arctic Monkeys have played their first shows in four years last week, kicking off their string of dates in San Diego and debuting new tracks.

Watch their title track in a video shared by by Mario 505 on YouTube:

Watch a snippet of Four Out Of Five from Instagram user BrxwnWolf here:

See Arctic Monkeys 2018 UK Tour Dates:

Thursday 6 September Manchester Arena - SOLD OUT

Friday 7 September Manchester Arena - SOLD OUT

Sunday 9 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Monday 10 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Wednesday 12 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Thursday 13 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Saturday 15 September Birmingham Arena - SOLD OUT

Sunday 16 September Birmingham Arena - SOLD OUT

Tuesday 18 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

Wednesday 19 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

Friday 21 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

Saturday 22 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

Monday 24 September - Dublin 3Arena - SOLD OUT

Tuesday 25 September - Dublin 3Arena - SOLD OUT

Thursday 27 September Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle - SOLD OUT

Friday 28 September Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle - SOLD OUT

Support on the tour comes from New York's Lemon Twigs.