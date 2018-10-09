Matt Helders Of Arctic Monkeys Is Working On A Solo Album

Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys. Picture: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

The Monkeys drummer hasn’t started on the lyrics yet, however...

Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders has revealed that he’s working on a solo project… but that he’s mainly concentrating on the music.

The NME reports that Helders has been working on the album, telling The Trap Set podcast: “I just like the process of creating [the album]. Maybe it’s more because I’m not writing the lyrics, so it’s fine that I do that.

“When you’re writing a record and you’re putting yourself out there, a lot of people need a reason to want to hear a ‘message’ or ‘hear my opinion on this’.

“That’s why I’m not that interested in the lyrics side of it yet.”

Helders was part of Iggy Pop’s band for the legend’s 2016 album Post Pop Depression, alongside Josh Homme and Dean Fertita of Queens Of The Stone Age.

The drummer admitted: “I don’t want to do it too soon and then regret it, like I shouldn’t have made that kind of record.”

“I will do it. It’s like figuring out why as well. Why do I want to make a record? What’s it for?

“I think I’m getting to a point now in which the style has developed and what I want to do is more clear to me than it was before.“

Arctic Monkeys’ latest album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino was released in May 2018 and made Number 1 in the UK charts. The band will spend much of October 2018 touring North America.