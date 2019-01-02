VIDEO: Get a snippet of Matt Helders' collaborative side project

Listen to a snippet of the Arctic Monkeys drummer's collaborative project with Milburn frontman Joe Carnall.

A sneak peek of Matt Helders' side project has been revealed online.

The Arctic Monkeys' drummer has joined forces with Joe Carnall on a project entitled Good Cop Bad Cop.

The Milburn frontman and fellow Sheffield rocker writes and performs for the collaboration, while Helders takes on producing duties.

Hear a snippet of their collaboration in a video which they shared on their new Twitter account above.

Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders at Mercury Prize 2013. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive/PA Images

It's not the first time Helders has joined forces with other musicians.

The Four out of Five drummer previously produced Carnall's solo album, and toured and recorded with Queens of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme and Iggy Pop for the legendary rocker's Post Pop Depression album.

2019 sets to be a busy year for the Sheffield sticksman, who revealed he's set to open a café in his hometown with his friend James O' Hara.

Announcing the establishment on his official Instagram, the Do I Wanna Know rocker wrote: "Arriving in 2019 All Day Café Sheffield. Different to what I usually post, but I’m getting in the restaurant biz, believe it or not. Happy to be doing it with my mate @jamesohara1 and his capable team."

Helders has also confirmed he's working on a solo album, but has only focused on the music so far.

He told The Trap Set podcast: “I just like the process of creating [the album]. Maybe it’s more because I’m not writing the lyrics, so it’s fine that I do that.

“When you’re writing a record and you’re putting yourself out there, a lot of people need a reason to want to hear a ‘message’ or ‘hear my opinion on this’.

“That’s why I’m not that interested in the lyrics side of it yet.”

