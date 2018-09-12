Arctic Monkeys Drop Surprise New Track

Arctic Monkeys live in Manchester. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Alex Turner and co have released a new recording as part of the Spotify Singles Club

As Arctic Monkeys hit the UK with their Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino tour, the band have released a new recording as part of the Spotify Singles Club.

Alex Turner and co have covered the track “-“ by Scunthorpe-born singer-songwriter Stephen Fretwell.

The track was first released on Fretwell’s 2004 album Magpie. Fretwell played bass on tour with Turner’s side project with Miles Kane, The Last Shadow Puppets. He’s probably most famous for recording the theme to the TV sitcom Gavin And Stacey, Run.

Also included in the Spotify bundle is a new version of Four Out Of Five, recorded at Electric Lady studios in New York.

Arctic Monkeys continue their UK dates with another show at London’s O2 Arena tonight (Wednesday 12 September).