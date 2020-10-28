Arctic Monkeys announce live album for War Child

Alex Turner on stage at the Royal Albert Hall, 2018. Picture: Andy Paradise/Press

Live At The Royal Albert Hall was recorded in 2018 and will help the charity raise money to combat the effects of COVID-19 in areas of conflict.

Arctic Monkeys have announced details of a live album, which will benefit the charity War Child UK.

Released on 4 December, Arctic Monkeys - Live At The Royal Albert Hall was recorded at the start of the band’s Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino tour in 2018 and features 20 tracks ranging from the last album to their earliest material, including From The Ritz To The Rubble and I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor.

Watch the trailer here:

The album will be available on limited clear double vinyl, standard black double vinyl, double CD and digitally.

The clear vinyl edition comes with an exclusive concert poster and all formats are available to pre-order at www.arcticmonkeys.com.

Arctic Monkeys - Live At The Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Press

Arctic Monkeys - Live At The Royal Albert Hall track listing:

Four Out Of Five

Brianstorm

Crying Lightning

Do I Wanna Know?

Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

505

One Point Perspective

Do Me A Favour

Cornerstone

Knee Socks

Arabella

Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

She Looks Like Fun

From The Ritz To The Rubble

Pretty Visitors

Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor

Star Treatment

The View From The Afternoon

R U Mine?

All proceeds from the album will go to War Child UK to help fill what could be up to a £2 million deficit they are facing in 2021, caused by the devastating impact of COIVD-19 on their fundraising.

The band say: “On June 7, 2018 we played a very special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. All the proceeds from that memorable night were donated to War Child UK in support of the vital work they do protecting, educating and rehabilitating children who have experienced the trauma of conflict and the horror of war.

"The situation that was bad in 2018 is now desperate and those children and their families need our help more than ever. To enable War Child UK to reduce their funding deficit and continue their valuable work, we are happy to be able to release a live album, recorded that evening at The Royal Albert Hall.

"All proceeds will go direct to the charity. We thank all our fans in advance for their support of this release and in turn for their support of War Child UK."

War Child UK are responding to the crisis by distributing hygiene kits, PPE and sanitation guidance to limit the spread of infection. They are also providing food packages to families, home education packs, lessons via WhatsApp and email as well as toys and books to children stuck in camps during lockdown so they can continue to learn and play.