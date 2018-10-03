Alex Turner Feels Like He's "Doing A Cover" When Playing First Album

The Arctic Monkeys frontman has talked about how it feels when he plays the band's early material on stage.

Arctic Monkeys feel like they're playing "a cover" when they perform material from their debut album.

Speaking to Beatroute about their changing sound, frontman Alex Turner mused: "It feels like we’re doing a cover or something when we play the first album, really".

The Four out of Five singer added: "But that’s fine. I don’t hate doing that. It’s just come to the point where I play Mardy Bum or something like that and it doesn’t even feel like mine anymore."

There's no denying that the band gave their older tracks a makeover during their Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino tour.

Arctic Monkeys may feel light years away from their first album, but it doesn't mean the Sheffield rockers have lost touch with where they came from.

Their last UK date on the tour in Newcastle saw the outfit pay tribute to former Sheffield Wednesday footballer Chris Waddle, who was in the crowd.

But much to the ex-winger's surprise, after playing a stripped-back version of their Mardy Bum track, Alex Turner broke into the chant for Walking in a Waddle Wonderland, singing: "There's only one Chrissy Waddle..."

Taking to Twitter after the gig, the veteran shared the moment alongside the caption: "Thank you Arctic Monkeys totally honoured".

Arctic Monkeys will now return back to the United States to play North American dates which kick off at Austin City Limits Festival in Austin Texas on 7 October.