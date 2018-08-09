Arctic Monkeys 2018 Tour Dates, Tickets & More

Get the latest updates on where Alex Turner and co will be playing in 2018 - ticket info, links... everything you need.

Arctic Monkeys have released their sixth studio album, Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino, and are currently touring it around the world.

The shows so far have been a fantastic mix of material from the challenging new album and some stone-cold Monkeys classics like From The Ritz To The Rubble and fan favourite 505.

Here's where you can see them in the rest of 2018…

Arctic Monkeys 2018 Summer Festival Dates:

Way Out West Festival, Sweden - 9-11 August 2018

Also playing this festival in Gothenburg between 9 and 11 August 2018 are Arcade Fire, Kendrick Lamar, Lykke Li and more… More info: www.wayoutwest.se

Flow Festival, Finland - 11 August 2018

Fleet Foxes, Patti Smith, St Vincent, Grizzly Bear and more play Helsinki’s Flow festival between 10 and 12 August 2018. More info: www.flowfestival.com

Arctic Monkeys, Lykke Li, Fleet Foxes, Fever Ray, Kevin Morby, Shame, Anna Puu, Kakka-hätä 77, Kynnet, Lake Jons, Lxandra and Ibe are ready for Flow Festival 2018! 🎵 🔥



Sziget Festival, Hungary - 14 August 2018

Arctic Monkeys will be joined by Mumford And Sons, Liam Gallagher, Bastille, The Kooks, Blossoms, Wolf Alice, Everything Everything and more between 8 to 15 August 2018 in Budapest, Hungary. More info: https://szigetfestival.com/en/

So many of you asked for it, and now it comes true: Arctic Monkeys at #Sziget2018! Szitizens, who's excited? 😉❤ pic.twitter.com/R8meCJvm6c — Sziget Festival (@szigetofficial) January 29, 2018

Arctic Monkeys 2018 UK Tour Dates

Arctic Monkeys announced UK and Irish dates this autumn and they’ve all sold out!

• Thursday 6 September - Manchester Arena - SOLD OUT

• Friday 7 September - Manchester Arena - SOLD OUT

• Sunday 9 September - The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

• Monday 10 September - The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

• Wednesday 12 September - The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

• Thursday 13 September - The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

• Saturday 15 September - Birmingham Arena - SOLD OUT

• Sunday 16 September - Birmingham Arena - SOLD OUT

• Tuesday 18 September - FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

• Wednesday 19 September - FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

• Friday 21 September - FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

• Saturday 22 September - FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

• Monday 24 September - Dublin 3Arena - SOLD OUT

• Tuesday 25 September - Dublin 3Arena - SOLD OUT

• Thursday 27 September - Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle - SOLD OUT

• Friday 28 September - Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle - SOLD OUT

Support on the UK leg of the tour comes from New York's Lemon Twigs.

Arctic Monkeys North American Dates 2018:

• Sunday 7 October - Austin City Limits Festival. Austin

• Tuesday 9 October - South Side Ballroom, Dallas

• Wednesday 10 October - The Criterion, Oklahoma City

• Friday 12 October - The Revention Music Center, Houston

• Sunday 14 October - Austin City Limits Festival, Austin

• Tuesday 16 October - Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles

• Wednesday 17 October - Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles

• Friday 19 October - Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara

• Saturday 20 October - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco

• Sunday 21 October - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco

• Tuesday 23 October - WAMU Theatre, Seattle

• Wednesday 24 October - Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland

• Thursday 25 October - Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver

• Friday 26 October-Sunday 28 October - Voodoo Festival, New Orleans