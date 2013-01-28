Communion Presents - Show 3

Maz Tappuni welcomes Bear's Den to the studio for a chat and plays tunes from the likes of hotly tipped Londoners Wolf Alice plus gems from Radiohead and Band of Horses.

Track listing:


Daughter - Smother
Wolf Alice- Fluffy
The Vaccines - Norgaard
Radiohead - Lotus Flower
Khushi - Magpie
Bear’s Den - Apage
Bear’s Den - When You Break
The National - About Today
Band Of Horses - No One’s Gonna Love You
To Kill A King - Cold Skin
Frightened Rabbit - Woodpile

Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.

