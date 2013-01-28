Communion Presents - Show 3

Maz Tappuni welcomes Bear's Den to the studio for a chat and plays tunes from the likes of hotly tipped Londoners Wolf Alice plus gems from Radiohead and Band of Horses.

Radio X Presents Communion - Show 2 (27/01/13) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud Track listing:

Daughter - Smother

Wolf Alice- Fluffy

The Vaccines - Norgaard

Radiohead - Lotus Flower

Khushi - Magpie

Bear’s Den - Apage

Bear’s Den - When You Break

The National - About Today

Band Of Horses - No One’s Gonna Love You

To Kill A King - Cold Skin

Frightened Rabbit - Woodpile