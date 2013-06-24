Communion Presents - Show 24

Communion Presents
Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.
Nick Mulvey joins Maz to discuss his new EP and Summer festival plans. Plus, there's music from Volcano Choir (a side project of Bon Iver's Justin Vernon), Lorde and Dan Croll.
The band’s keyboardist and label co-founder will host a special edition of Communion Presents on Radio X this Sunday, 12 February at 11pm.
The indie-folk outfit will join the likes of Michael Kiwanuka, Daughter and Bear’s Den at Communion's intimate show.
