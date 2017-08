Communion Presents - Show 24

Nick Mulvey joins Maz to discuss his new EP and Summer festival plans. Plus, there's music from Volcano Choir (a side project of Bon Iver's Justin Vernon), Lorde and Dan Croll.

Communion Presents Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.

