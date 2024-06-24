Win tickets to see Kasabian at Victoria Park, Leicester!

Kasabian in 2022. Picture: Neil Bedford/Press

Text to win two tickets to Kasabian’s Summer Solstice 2 gig in the band’s hometown of Leicester on Saturday 6th July.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taking place in Victoria Park, Sumer Solstice II is set to be a big one, with Kasabian promising a career-spanning setlist as well as unveiling material from their brand new album Happenings.

Plus, special guests will be Kaiser Chiefs, Everything Everything and Master Peace.

Not only that, we’re throwing in an overnight stay at The Gresham Aparthotel in Leicester city centre so you don’t even have to worry about getting the last train home, and breakfast the next morning to refuel. Plus we’ll give you £100 towards your travel costs.

Finally, we have a copy of the last Kasabian album, The Alchemist’s Euphoria on vinyl, signed by Serge Pizzorno himself!

Serge Pizzorno has signed this copy of the last Kasabian album, The Alchemist's Euphoria! Picture: Make Some Noise

For your chance to win, text the word GIG to 83936. Entries close at 5pm on Thursday 4th July 2024. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for our charity and automatically take a donation of £5, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only. You’re playing across the Radio X network and all participating radio stations & regions, which can be found here with full Ts&Cs.

You could also win a night at the Gresham Aparthotel in Leicester. Picture: Press

The Gresham Aparthotel. Picture: Press

Global’s official charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, supports crucial grassroots projects across the UK with funding and development support with the aim to make sure that nobody is left facing life’s toughest challenges alone.

We raise funds and awareness of the biggest issues affecting society, harnessing the power and reach of over 26.6 million weekly listeners across Global’s radio brands including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, LBC, Radio X, Capital XTRA and Gold.

To date, we've raised over £35m for over 440 UK charities and supported over 200,000 lives in communities right across the UK.

Global's Make Some Noise. Picture: Global

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000