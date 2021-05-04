Toby Tarrant reacts to Liverpool's pilot live music events at the weekend

By Radio X

Toby is standing in for The Chris Moyles Show this week and had something to say about the pilot events in Liverpool on the weekend, which included a headline set from Blossoms.

Toby Tarrant is filling in for Chris Moyles this week and he's been sharing his hopes about life returning to normal amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One element of life we've all been missing is the live gigs and music events and Toby is no different. Over the Bank Holiday Weekend, we got one step closer to seeing what we thought was impossible just a few weeks ago, with a special club pilot taking place and a gig headlined by Blossoms at Liverpool's Sefton Park.

Find out what Toby had to say about the events this weekend and especially what the thinks of our jammy Senior Social Media Editor being there for it!

READ MORE: What happened when Blossoms played the UK’s first unrestricted gig

Find out for yourself what went down at the gig:

Blossoms: "Nothing can compare to live music"