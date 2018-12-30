VIDEO: Watch The Chris Moyles Show's epic 2018 Rewind

30 December 2018, 16:00 | Updated: 30 December 2018, 16:01

Get the best bits from Chris and the team in 2018, from the potential £30m giveaway to Toby cycling naked around Leicester Square!

It's almost the end of 2018, and what a year it's been for The Chris Moyles Show.

We had Pippa facing her biggest fear in aid of a Make Some Noise, Chris and Dom dressing up in drag and racing mobility scooters, Toby cycling stark naked around Leicester Square and our epic "potential" £30 million giveaway and scratch-a-thon.

And lets not forget how strongly we finished it all off with our fake John Lewis Christmas advert and getting Nick Knowles to the top of the iTunes charts.

If that isn't the most epic year on The Chris Moyles Show, we don't know what is!

Watch our 2018 rewind and see if you can remember some of the brilliant moments above.

What a year!

Chris Moyles, Dominic Byrne and Pippa Taylor in the show's 2018 rewind
Chris Moyles, Dominic Byrne and Pippa Taylor in the show's 2018 rewind. Picture: Radio X

Click the links below to enjoy some of our best bits in full:

Chris Moyles' fake Christmas advert

Dom gets pranked as a mummy

Chris and Dom drag race

Toby Tarrant cycles naked around Leicester Square

Taron Egerton visits The Chris Moyles Show

Mark Hamill's William Shatner story on the Chris Moyles Show is awesome

Chris HATES the temporary Radio X studio

What happened in the (potential) £30 million giveaway

Pippa faces her fear of spiders for Global's Make Some Noise

Found out what the team gave each other for their Christmas presents in 2018:

