VIDEO: Pippa Holds A Tarantula Like A Legend For Make Some Noise

Watch Pippa face her biggest fear by handling Maureen the tarantula for Global's charity.

Today is Global's Make Some Noise day, meaning we're all raising funds and awareness of small charities who aren't often heard.

The Chris Moyles Show thought they'd make the biggest noise possible by getting Pippa to face her biggest fear: spiders.

But not just any old spider... A tarantula called Maureen. We hear she's pretty friendly though!

Watch the moment Pippa faced her worst nightmare for charity and handled it like an absolute trooper.

Watch stars get ready for Global's Make Some Noise 2018:

Global’s Make Some Noise Day follows months of fundraising which has seen Global presenters take on their most gruelling challenges yet.

Classic FM’s Aled Jones faced his fear of flying with white-knuckle wing walk challenge, living out his hit ‘Walking in the Air’ at more than 6,500ft and speeds of 130mph.

Heart West Midlands’ Ed James scaled Ben Nevis, Snowdon and Scafell Pike this week.Across the country schools and workplaces will be dressing loud. It’s not too late to get involved!

