Chris And Dom’s Drag Race: Who Wins?

You’ve never seen Chris Moyles and Dominic Byrne like this before…

You’ve been waiting for the moment… NOW we can finally unveil Chris and Dom’s Drag Race!

The challenge: the duo have to race around London’s Leicester Square, riding on mobility scooters… and in full drag.

To get Chris and Dom into character, we have the assistance of Grace Sush,the winner of Miss Sink The Pink 2018 to expertly make the chaps up accordingly. And we're sure you'll agree... they look FABULOUS.

Who wins? Watch the video and decide. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Grace on Instagram @thegraceshush and find out more about Sink The Pink’s massive Pride event The Colour Ball in July here…