Toby Tarrant becomes the Taskmaster with Alex Horne

Taskmaster creator Alex Horne called into Radio X this morning and Toby Tarrant thought he'd flip the script and set him some tasks.

Alex Horne spoke to Toby Tarrant this morning about the new series of Taskmaster and his new book Bring Me The Head Of The Taskmaster - 101 Next-Level Tasks (And Clues) To Lead You To Victory.

The comedian, musician and creator of the hit comedy show might be used to getting comedians to play some of the most ridiculous games, but this time around, Toby Tarrant decided to put him to the test.

Watch the Radio X presenter Toby Tarrant turn Taskmaster in our video!

READ MORE: Pays tribute to the late Sean Lock

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

READ MORE: Toby Tarrant reacts to your worst dating stories ever