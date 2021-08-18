Toby Tarrant reacts to your dating horror stories

By Radio X

The Radio X DJ is standing in for Chris Moyles this week and went through some of your nightmare dating stories.

Toby Tarrant has been putting the world to rights this week and today he's tackling dating.

Some of The Chris Moyles Show's listeners have sent in their horror stories, and they range from the shameful to the downright hilarious.

See Toby's reaction to some of your dating horror stories in our video above.

