Chris Moyles talks to Urban Tandoor after Murder On The Dancefloor parody

Chris Moyles talks to the owner of Urban Tandoor in Bristol. Picture: Radio X/ Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Bristol restaurant has gone viral on TikTok after sharing its reworking of Sophie Ellis-Bextor's famous track.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Urban Tandoor have hit the headlines once again for their humorous take on a pop classic.

The Bristol based Indian restaurant have shared Murder At The Tandoor, their reworking of Sophie Ellis-Bextor's Murder Of The Dancefloor, which has recently witnessed a resurgence after featuring in the Saltburn video.

Now, Chris Moyles has caught up with the with the owner of Urban Tandoor, who spoke about their penchant for their music videos.

Talking about their videos, Sujith explained: "After COVID, all the news was about death and destruction and those kind of stuff. So what we thought of as a brand (is to) spread some joy and happiness."

Chris Moyles talks to the owner of Urban Tandoor

Watch Urban Tandoor's Murder At The Tandoor below, which includes the lyrics: "Murder at the Tandoor/When you order Vindaloo/DJ, Gonna burn this curry house right down".

Sophie Ellis Bextor's 2001 classic isn't the only song tackled by the Indian restaurant.

They've also become internet sensations after sharing their take on everything from Wham's Last Christmas to Arctic Monkeys' I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor.

Watch their I Bet That You Look Good At The Tandoor below:

Saltburn review: Brideshead meets Skins in this dark and witty tale of privilege and perversion