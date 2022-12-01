Chris Moyles talks life after I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

By Radio X

The Radio X presenter is back in the UK and video called into the show from home to dish the dirt on the jungle.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Chris Moyles is officially out of Australia and back at home in the UK after his stint in the I'm A Celeb jungle.

So who better to talk to than Toby Tarrant and the team on his own show? Chris revealed he's still working his way through all of his text messages - so much so, he's yet to even reply to Dom.

Asked about his better half Tiff, he revealed although she was able to stay in a luxury hotel courtesy of the show, she also had quite an ordeal herself!

Not only did she had to wake up at 3.30am, she actually had to watch the show with everyone's friends and family... including Matt Hancock's girlfriend Gina. Awkward!

Talking about the experience on the whole, he said: "You do becoming so institutionalised. It s quite scary. Like, you get used to it very quickly. Human beings must adapt beyond belief, and so everything from - I mean I slept outside for best part of three weeks. [..] All these things become normal to the point where in my first shower in the hotel I turned the heat down."

Chris Moyles talks life out of the I'm A Celeb jungle. Picture: Radio X/ITV

READ MORE: Jill Scott wins I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here 2022

Chris Moyles returns as a guest on The Chris Moyles Show tomorrow from 8am.

You can also catch him on I'm A Celebrity The Coming Out Show tonight on Thursday 1st December on ITV from 9pm.

READ MORE: Chris Moyles reveals how much weight he lost on I'm A Celeb