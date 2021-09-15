Prize Dump Tour Day 3: Chris and Dom head to Crowborough

By Radio X

Find out what happened on the third day of The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump Tour.

The Chris Moyles Show is taking the Prize Dump on tour every day this week, meaning a van full of Radio X prizes could be delivered right to your door.

Monday's show saw Chris and the team take a very short drive to Darren from Northolt in West London.

Tuesday saw Chris absolutely brick it as he waited for a very Scottish sounding Shaunna to reveal she lived in Oxford.

Wednesday, saw Chris and Dom drive to see winner Ross and his partner in Crowborough, East Sussex!

Find out what happened when they found out where Ross lived and see them deliver his amazing prices, which included everything from a Toshiba Laptop to a Playstation 5 Disc Edition.

Chris Moyles and Dom head to winner Ross in West Sussex. Picture: Radio X

The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump Tour continues tomorrow.

Keep your eyes out for our green vans on the road, take photo and post it using the hashtag #PrizeDumpTour.

