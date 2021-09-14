The Chris Moyles Prize Dump Tour Day 2: The team head to Oxford!

Find out what happened when Shaunna answered the phone with her broad Aberdeenshire accent.

The Chris Moyles Show are taking the Prize Dump on tour every day this week, sending a huge Radio X-branded green van full of prizes to one lucky listener every day.

The first day saw Darren win from Northolt in West London, so Chris and the team had a tense wait to figure out where our second winner lived.

Cue Shaunna, whose strong Scottish accent had Chris totally bricking it in his car seat.

Luckily for him, the Aberdeenshire-born lass actually now lives and works in Oxford, which gave them all a short drive from Leicester Square.

The team were all so thrilled with the short journey that they ended up with Shaunna and her partner at the pub, which just so happened to be the Turf Tavern, the hardest pub to find in Oxford!

The Chris Moyles Prize Dump tour lands at the pub in Oxford. Picture: Radio X

Tomorrow will see the team broadcast live from Milton Keynes as we find out where they will be headed to next!

If you want to join in on the fun, keep your eyes out for our green vans on the road, take photo and post it using the hashtag #PrizeDumpTour.

