The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump Tour

The Prize Dump is back and it's going to be bigger and ever before. Find out how you can get involved in The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump Tour.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, one of our favourite features is back and this time we're going bigger, better AND longer than ever.

The past few years have taken various members of the team all over Britain to personally deliver a van of prizes right to your doorstep in a Prize Dump, but this time they're joining forces as a team to take The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump Tour.

All of this week from Monday 13 September, Chris, Dom, James, Pippa, plus some of your favourite crew members will be sat in two big, green, Radio X branded vans full of amazing prizes.

One of them will be in the driver's seat with the SatNav on and a finger poised. As soon as they have a winner they will start off their journey to anywhere in Britain, but they won't come home the next day...

This is where the fun REALLY begins. After Chris and the team make the dump, they'll then find somewhere to stay locally and broadcast the show the next morning.... all while on the move.

Then they'll do it all again for the rest of the week, giving listeners anywhere in Great Britain the chance to win a huge van-load prizes.

The team have absolutely no idea where they will end up, whether it's John O’Groats in Scotland or The Gower in Wales, there's just no knowing how far the Prize Dump tour will stretch.

Just make sure you're listening to The Chris Moyles Show all week from Monday 13 September to hear the whole thing unfold.

What could possibly go wrong, we hear you ask? Well let's find out!

If you want to join in on the fun, keep your eyes out for our green vans on the road, take photo and post it using the hashtag #PrizeDumpTour.

This is going to be epic!

Remind yourself of the greatness of The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump here and stay tuned for more instructions:

The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump is going on tour! Picture: Radio X

Prize Dump Tour on Radio X, September 2021 Terms And Conditions

1. The Prize Dump Tour promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from on Monday 13th September 2021 to Thursday 16th September 2021 on Radio X (including the Radio X Text Club). Global is the Promoter.

2. IMPORTANT: THIS PROMOTION IS ONLY OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF GREAT BRITAIN AND IS NOT OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF NORTHERN IRELAND, THE ISLE OF MAN OR THE CHANNEL ISLANDS. The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here. Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3. To enter the Promotion, you must answer a question as directed by the presenter(s) on-air or as received in an SMS from Radio X

4. You must send a text message starting with the keyword VAN to 83936 (the “Text Message Line”), followed by your answer to the question. Text messages will be charged at £2 plus one standard network rate message.

5. The Text Message Line for each round of the Promotion is open between 06:30am and 08:15am each day. Entries received before or after this time will not be included in the Promotion but may still be charged.

6. We are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us. Additionally, we are not responsible for any erroneous entries which may occur through a mobile phone or handset error.

7. On entering the Promotion, you will receive a text message that invites you to take part in a 4-for-2 offer, whereby if you enter the Promotion a second time within the same Promotion round, you will receive an additional two text entries into that Promotion round at no extra cost. The additional entries will be automatically included once you’ve entered for the second time and you will not need to text again to claim this. If you do submit a third text entry for the Promotion, you will be charged. It is your responsibility to ensure that if you respond to this offer, the text lines for the Promotion round are still open when you do so.

8. Once the lines have closed, one entrant will be selected at random from all the entries received during that round. The selected entry must be eligible and have the correct answer. (Misspelt answers may be accepted, at the discretion of the Producer. The Producer’s decision is final.)

9. If the randomly-selected entry belongs to you, one of our representatives will call you on the telephone number on which you entered. If the entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entrant, as applicable.

10. If you are the randomly-selected entrant, you may be asked to have a call with a presenter. That call will either be broadcast live or pre-recorded for future broadcast. You must answer your telephone when we contact you – we will make two call attempts. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; or (v) you are not (or do not seem to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable. If you have complied with all applicable terms and conditions, and if you are successful (including correctly answering any questions and/or successfully completing any tasks, as applicable), then you will be declared the winner of the Promotion, on-air.

11. Promotion rounds will be announced in advance by the presenter(s) on-air. We reserve the right to take the Promotion off-air at any time when programming output requires it.

12. For the avoidance of doubt, unless otherwise expressly stated, each Promotion round is a separate round and the text system will be re-set after each round.

13. We may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your and any applicable third party’s (for example a guest/travel companion) association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.

14. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we may interview you and your guest(s)/travel companions(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companions(s) in connection with the Promotion either by telephone or in person and we may use such films, recordings and/or photograph(s) for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

15. By entering the Promotion you are requesting that we process your entry into the Promotion immediately. We complete the entry process immediately following receipt of your entry and therefore you acknowledge that once you enter the Promotion you will lose any right you may have to cancel your entry and receive a refund (whether under the Consumer Contracts Regulations 2013 or otherwise).

Eligibility:

16. The Promotion is only open to residents of Great Britain (i.e. England, Scotland and Wales only) aged 18 and over, and who are based in Great Britain at the time of entry. For the avoidance of doubt, the Promotion is not open to residents of Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man, or the Channel Islands.

17. Multiple entries are permitted up to a maximum of 14 entries per round; any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Promotion. The Promotion is for entertainment purposes only and we strongly advise against excessive use.

18. If you win a cash prize during the Promotion, you may not enter the Promotion again and we reserve the right to withhold or reclaim any second or subsequent prize for the duration of that Promotion.

Prize:

19. A different prize list will be available for each round of the Promotion, as follows.

Monday 13th September 2021:

LG 50UN73006 50" 4K TV

Samsung Galaxy Flip Phone - Z Flip 3 – Black

Nintendo Switch

W-KING T9 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Dyson Hairdryer

Garmin Instinct Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch, Built-in Sports Apps and Health Monitoring, Graphite

Fitpulse B08SVVY5QS Massage Gun

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock

ECOVACS Robotics DEEBOT N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner

GoPro Hero 9

4DRC Mini Drone with 720p Camera for Kids and Adults

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey 1L

Toshiba Dynabook Satellite Pro C-40-G-10P Laptop

Red Letter Days Ultimate Driving Giftbox

£1,000 paid by bank transfer

Tuesday 14th September 2021:

LG 50UN73006 50" 4K TV

Apple iPhone 12 64GB - Black

Nintendo Switch

Bose QC20 noise-cancelling earbuds for Apple – Black

Apple Watch Series 6, 40mm, Black Sport bandFitpulse B08SVVY5QS

Oculus Quest 2 VR headset 128gb

Fitpulse B08SVVY5QS Massage Gun

Amazon Echo Auto

Ring Doorbell Pro

Polaroid Instax Mini Camera – Blue

Gaggia Gran Gaggia Coffee Machine

4DRC Mini Drone with 720p Camera for Kids and Adults

Captain Morgan Dark Rum - 1litre

Toshiba Dynabook Satellite Pro C-40-G-10P Laptop

Red Letter Days Ultimate Driving Giftbox

£1,000 paid by bank transfer

Wednesday 15th September 2021:

LG 50UN73006 50" 4K TV

Samsung Galaxy Flip Phone - Z Flip 3 – Black

Playstation 5 Disc Edition

W-KING T9 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Garmin Instinct Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch, Built-in Sports Apps and Health

Fitpulse B08SVVY5QS Massage Gun

ElectricQ S Electric Scooter

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock

ECOVACS Robotics DEEBOT N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Gaggia Gran Gaggia Coffee Machine

4DRC Mini Drone with 720p Camera for Kids and Adults

Tanqueray London Dry Gin – 1litre

Toshiba Dynabook Satellite Pro C-40-G-10P Laptop

Red Letter Days Ultimate Driving Giftbox

£1,000 paid by bank transfer

Thursday 16th September 2021:

LG 50UN73006 50" 4K TV

Apple iPhone 12 64GB - Black

Playstation 5 Disc Edition

W-KING T9 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Dyson Hairdryer

Apple Airpods with Charging Case

Apple Watch Series 6, 40mm, Black Sport bandFitpulse B08SVVY5QS

Oculus Quest 2 VR headset 128gb

Fitpulse B08SVVY5QS Massage Gun

Amazon Echo Auto

Ring Doorbell Pro

ECOVACS Robotics DEEBOT N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner

GoPro Hero 9

ElectricQ S Electric Scooter

4DRC Mini Drone with 720p Camera for Kids and Adults

Tanqueray London Dry Gin – 1litre

Toshiba Dynabook Satellite Pro C-40-G-10P Laptop

Red Letter Days Ultimate Driving Giftbox

£1,000 paid by bank transfer

20. If you provide all necessary details via the method directed by 4pm of the day that we notify you of your win, we will aim to initiate the transfer of funds on the same day, in our discretion, otherwise will aim to do so on the following working day. If you provide your details on any other day, we will aim to initiate the transfer of funds the next working day after those details are received by us. You must provide all necessary details via the method directed within 14 days after the original request to do so otherwise the prize will be forfeited in our discretion.

21. If you win, you must submit an address for delivery of the non-cash prizes. Delivery will be attempted to this address between 9am & 11pm on the day you are notified of your win. Global is not responsible for any delays to this delivery time that may occur due to unforeseen circumstances, such as extreme weather conditions or heavy traffic.

22. Global reserves the right to substitute the van driver if required by Global.

23. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner.

24. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. No cash alternative is available except in our sole discretion.

25. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

26. We are registered with the Phone-paid Services Authority (“PSA”): registration number ORG832-96388-41101. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/

Data Protection:

27. Your personal data, will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited), as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

28. We may hold your personal data for a period of 3 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

29. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us or our Promotional Partners when you enter the Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we and/or our Promotional Partners (as applicable) will use your personal data for marketing purposes.

30. We, the Promotion Partners and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion (see our Privacy Policy for more details). You can opt out at any time.

31. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering a Promotion.

32. You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.

33. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us with their personal data.