Prize Dump Tour Day 1: Chris and Dom drive to Northolt

By Radio X

Find out what happened on the first day of The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump Tour and meet our lucky winner.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show Chris and the team are taking the Prize Dump on tour, sending a huge Radio X-branded green van full of prizes to one lucky listener every day.

Darren was our first winner and he lived in.... NORTHOLT, West London! This meant the entire team will be sleeping in their own bed tonight and getting ready to start the whole thing again tomorrow live from Radio X HQ in Leicester Square.

First, Chris and Dom had to make the short journey to Darren in West London. Find out what happened when they delivered a van full of everything from £1000 to an LG 50 inch 4K TV in our video above!

Pippa, Dom, winner Darren, Chris Moyles and James. Picture: Radio X

If you want to join in on the fun, keep your eyes out for our green vans on the road, take photo and post it using the hashtag #PrizeDumpTour.

