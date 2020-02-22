WATCH: Chris Moyles is joined by NATURISTS in the dark on his birthday show

22 February 2020, 16:00 | Updated: 22 February 2020, 16:01

Relive the moment the Radio X presenter was joined live on-air by very special guests in complete darkness.

Chris Moyles was visited by naturists live on-air this week.

The stunt was part of the Radio X presenter’s birthday celebrations, which saw him broadcast his radio show from a "secret" London location in the dark, while visited by special guests.

To fit with the occasion, Chris was greeted by a series of mystery guests, and this time it's fair to say he was probably better off in the dark.

Watch the moment Chris Moyles released he was face-to-face with naked cleaners in our video above.

WATCH: Tom Grennan performs IN THE DARK for Chris Moyles' birthday show

The Chris Moyles birthday show to take place in the dark
The Chris Moyles birthday show to take place in the dark. Picture: Radio X

Chris was also joined by special guests Ant & Dec, Paul McKenna and Phoenix Nights' clairvoyant Clinton Baptiste (who's played by Alex Lowe) for a throughly spooky reading.

Tom Grennan also turned up to perform two huge bangers, proving his voice sounds EVEN better in the dark.

See Grennan perform his This Is The Place single:

Watch the full livestream here:

It's The Chris Moyles Birthday Show #InTheDark Live Stream

It's The Chris Moyles Birthday Show #InTheDark Live Stream

Posted by The Chris Moyles Show On Radio X on Thursday, 20 February 2020

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles podcast here:

VIDEO: Chris Moyles' dreams come true with penalty shoot out at Leeds United's Elland Road

