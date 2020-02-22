WATCH: Chris Moyles is joined by NATURISTS in the dark on his birthday show

Relive the moment the Radio X presenter was joined live on-air by very special guests in complete darkness.

Chris Moyles was visited by naturists live on-air this week.

The stunt was part of the Radio X presenter’s birthday celebrations, which saw him broadcast his radio show from a "secret" London location in the dark, while visited by special guests.

To fit with the occasion, Chris was greeted by a series of mystery guests, and this time it's fair to say he was probably better off in the dark.

Watch the moment Chris Moyles released he was face-to-face with naked cleaners in our video above.

The Chris Moyles birthday show to take place in the dark. Picture: Radio X

Chris was also joined by special guests Ant & Dec, Paul McKenna and Phoenix Nights' clairvoyant Clinton Baptiste (who's played by Alex Lowe) for a throughly spooky reading.

Tom Grennan also turned up to perform two huge bangers, proving his voice sounds EVEN better in the dark.

