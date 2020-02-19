Chris Moyles to host birthday show in complete darkness this Friday

19 February 2020, 14:56 | Updated: 19 February 2020, 15:01

To celebrate the Radio X presenter's upcoming birthday, we're literally going to be keeping him in the dark!

Chris Moyles will host his Radio X show in complete darkness this Friday 21 February.

The stunt is part of the Radio X presenter’s birthday celebrations and will see him attempt to broadcast his radio show from a surprise London location in the dark, with the show featuring mystery guests and even a surprise performance.

Watch us reveal the news to the DJ in our video above.

Radio X listeners will be able to watch the show in night vision via infrared cameras, which will be streamed live on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X Facebook page.

The Chris Moyles Show In The Dark
The Chris Moyles Show In The Dark. Picture: Radio X


Chris - who celebrates his birthday on Saturday 22 February this year - will only be allowed to illuminate the room via the flash of a polaroid camera. He'll be allowed to take five photos throughout the show to help him try and identify mystery guests and the location of his surroundings.

Other than that, he’ll be in the dark. Literally!

Tune into The Chris Moyles Birthday Show on Radio X this Friday from 6:30am – 10am and watch the live stream at Facebook.com/RadioXBreakfast

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles podcast here:

