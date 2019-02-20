Chris Moyles for live birthday show at Leeds' Elland Road with Kaiser Chiefs

20 February 2019, 10:40

Watch the Radio X DJ surprised with the Leeds United first team bus as he makes his way to a special birthday show in his hometown.

Chris Moyles is set to broadcast a birthday show from Leeds United football ground Elland Road.

The Radio X DJ will return to his hometown for an extra special birthday show, with the help of a few famous friends including Kaiser Chiefs.

Moyles was surprised this morning on The Chris Moyles Show with with the Leeds United first team bus in Leicester Square, which will wing him up north to his native city in time for the breakfast show tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow's show, which will take place at the home ground of Moyles' beloved football team, will also include surprise guests and those nearest and dearest to his heart.

Leeds Natives will play a special set, which will no doubt get fans excited for their homecoming gig at the football ground on 8 June to help celebrate 100 years of Leeds United.

Kaiser Chiefs wearing Leeds United shirts to announce their 2019 Elland Road gig
Kaiser Chiefs wearing Leeds United shirts to announce their 2019 Elland Road gig. Picture: Press

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show tomorrow live this from 6.30 am head to The Chris Moyles' Facebook page to catch it all on Facebook Live.

Last year saw Moyles take to The London Eye for his birthday, where The Wombats played:

