Liam Gallagher claims there won't be any interviews for the Oasis reunion

Liam and Noel Gallagher - not appearing together on a sofa near you any time soon. Picture: Alamy

The Mancunian legend has revealed that the Gallaghers don't want their relationship under the media microscope.

By Radio X

Liam Gallagher has announced that neither he nor his brother Noel will be doing any interviews for the forthcoming Oasis reunion.

Replying to a question on X (formerly Twitter), the singer joked: "We don’t want to do interviews coz we’re scared of the media asking us intrusive questions and trying to pick holes in our relationship."

We don’t want to do interviews coz we’re scared of the media asking us intrusive questions and trying to pick holes in our relationship — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 10, 2024

Whether or not there's a glimmer of truth in the statement remains to be seen, but the singer has been quite forthright on the prospect of interviews.

When a fan asked: "When you and the potato doing an interview together?" , Liam responded "We’re not and his name is Mr Noel Gallagher".

We’re not and his name is Mr Noel Gallagher — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 9, 2024

Someone who posted "Still waiting for that press conference" was given the response "They ain’t getting 1"

They ain’t getting 1 — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 9, 2024

With an eye on the future of Oasis after the gigs next year, in responce to a post that commented, "6 months travelling the globe. Gonna be some going that", the legend replied: "Gotta be done it’s our last chance to put it right and sail away into the night."

Morning Liam 😊 6 months travelling the globe. Gonna be some going that. Will it feel surreal doing it again to sell out gigs everywhere? pic.twitter.com/wkCbLbyLI5 — MissManns1977 (@JillManns1) October 9, 2024

Earlier this week, Oasis shared the details about shows Down Under in Melbourne and Sydney.

The band will play Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 31st October, and Accor Stadium, Sydney on Friday 7th November.

Tickets go on general sale on Tuesday 15th October from 10am AEDT for the Melbourne date and at 12pm AEDT for the Sydney date. The pre-sale will take place on Monday 14th October. The ballot for pre-sale access has now closed/

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025 so far:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park - (SOLD OUT)

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

October 2025

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025