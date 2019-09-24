Where is the house from Spaced located?

Jessica Stevenson and Simon Pegg in Spaced, 1999. Picture: Tony Buckingham/Shutterstock

It's 20 years since Simon Pegg and Jessica Stevenson shared a flat in the Channel 4 sitcom.

On 24 September 1999, Channel 4 aired the first episode of a brand new sitcom: Spaced.

Last year the building that housed the flat which Tim (played by Simon Pegg) and Daisy (played by Jessica Stevenson) shared in the cult comedy was on the market for a cool £4 million.

Love the TV show, Spaced? The Tufnell Park house featured in the cult comedy hit, directed by @edgarwright, is on the market. Take a look: https://t.co/4FadA72S5q #tvshow #property #comedy pic.twitter.com/rwtOXb1SPL — Zoopla (@Zoopla) April 19, 2018

In the programme, the fictional address was 23 Meteor Street, but this distinctive house is actually on Carleton Road in Tufnell Park, London N7.

The detached Victorian house is a Grade II listed building and has NINE bedrooms, THREE bathrooms and FOUR reception rooms. There’s also an 80-foot garden out the back.

The house also featured in the show Black Books, starring Dylan Moran, Tamsin Greig and Bill Bailey.

Spaced ran for two series between 1999 and 2001 and was directed by Edgar Wright, who went on to helm the films Shaun Of The Dead, Hot Fuzz and Baby Driver.

The series starred Stevenson as Daisy Steiner and Pegg as Tim Bisley, two twenty-somethings who pretend to be in a relationship to bag a very nice flat in North London. Also involved in the show were Nick Frost as Tim’s friend Mike, Katy Carmichael as Twist and Mark Heap as the downstairs tenant (and conceptual artist) Brian.

Both series were nominated for a BAFTA award for Best Situation Comedy.

Asked last year by the NME if Spaced would ever return, Pegg replied: "Why? There’s no point."

He added that the story was about twenty-somethings at the turn of the Millennium, adding: “I dunno what I have to say that’s relatable about life now. It’s not gonna happen, kids – unless you want a sitcom about some clueless actor who can’t tie his own shoelaces.”

