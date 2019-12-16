Top Gun Maverick: who's in the cast with Tom Cruise and when is it released?
16 December 2019, 15:11 | Updated: 16 December 2019, 15:20
Check out the new trailer to the action thriller here - and find out when its released.
The makers of the upcoming movie sequel Top Gun: Maverick have given fans a taste of what to expect with a NEW official trailer.
You can watch it above, courtesy of Paramount Pictures.
The official sequel to the 1985 actioner, Top Gun: Maverick is expected to be released in the United States on 26 June 2020.
Tom Cruise will reprise his role from the original as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. As the trailer dropped, the star tweeted: "See you in the sky."
See you in the sky. #TopGun pic.twitter.com/vdhTtXb0io— Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) December 16, 2019
Also set to make a comeback is Val Kilmer, who appeared as Vice Admiral Tom "Iceman" Kazansk in the first movie.
Producing the film is Jerry Bruckheimer, who helmed the original Top Gun, along with other classics including Flashdance, Con Air, Beverley Hills Cop and Pirates Of The Caribbean. Joseph Kosinski is director - his first film was another 80s sequel, Tron: Legacy.
Joining these stars in the new film are Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell and Ed Harris.
The new preview follows the first trailer, which was premiered at Comic Con in July 2019, with Cruise making a surprise appearance to be interviewed by Conan O'Brien.