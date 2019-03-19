Top Gear's 27th series: Presenters, trailers, start date & more

19 March 2019, 12:30

Watch the ex cricket legend and Take Me Out star join Chris Harris as presenters for the 27th instalment of the motoring series.

The first look of Top Gear series 27 has arrived.

The teaser trailer gives fans a sneak peek of what's in store for the next instalment of the hit motoring show, including Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness riding a pimped-out Hearse.

Watch the clip above, where they put the newly-dubbed Undertaker to the test, courtesy of Top Gear.

Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris in Top Gear Series 27
Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris in Top Gear Series 27. Picture: YouTube/ BBC/ Top Gear

Who will present the 27th series of Top Gear?

Top Gear will be presented by Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness ant Chris Harris

When will the 27th series of Top Gear take place?

So far, it has been confirmed that Top Gear will take place in Summer 2019.

What are the reactions so far?

So far the responses are very mixed.

Some fans think it's a win on Twitter:

However, others aren't so sure.

Watch the Keith & Paddy Picture Show Series 2 trailer:

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

The late James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano in The Sopranos in 1999

The Sopranos prequel: Cast, UK release date, title & more

The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann Netflix doc: trailer, release date

Robert Carlyle to play a British PM in new political drama COBRA
David Beckham looks up at the statue he's pranked with on The Late Late Show with James Corden

WATCH: David Beckham gets pranked with fake statue by James Corden