Top Gear's 27th series: Presenters, trailers, start date & more

Watch the ex cricket legend and Take Me Out star join Chris Harris as presenters for the 27th instalment of the motoring series.

The first look of Top Gear series 27 has arrived.

The teaser trailer gives fans a sneak peek of what's in store for the next instalment of the hit motoring show, including Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness riding a pimped-out Hearse.

Watch the clip above, where they put the newly-dubbed Undertaker to the test, courtesy of Top Gear.

Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris in Top Gear Series 27. Picture: YouTube/ BBC/ Top Gear

Who will present the 27th series of Top Gear?

When will the 27th series of Top Gear take place?

So far, it has been confirmed that Top Gear will take place in Summer 2019.

What are the reactions so far?

So far the responses are very mixed.

Some fans think it's a win on Twitter:

However, others aren't so sure.

😂😂 I tried to watch the series after the famous trio left, but I think the nail in the coffin for me was Chris Evans & his querky presenting skills. — Matt Curtis (@MattCurtis2k19) March 17, 2019

Am done with Top Gear? i like paddy and Freddie but not for this show. Matt Chris and Rory I was just getting use to fare enough I understood why Matt left for family. But the producer haven’t got a clue anymore. — callum lewis (@callum592) March 18, 2019

