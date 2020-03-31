Karl Pilkington revives Rockbusters for fans during lockdown

Something to do. I’ll post the answers on Saturday. Posted by Karl Pilkington on Friday, 20 March 2020

The star of An Idiot Abroad has has brought back his old radio competition feature, which ran from 2002-2005.

Karl Pilkington has brought back Rockbusters, one of his most-loved features from his XFM days.

The Sick of It Star took to Facebook to share some cryptic clues about well-known acts from the world of music, just like he would have during the segment of The Ricky Gervais Show.

Taking to Facebook on 20 March, Pilkington said: "How's it going? Seen as a lot people are staying indoors, bit fed up, don't know what to do. Gotta keep yourself busy, gotta keep yourself active or it turns to mush don't it?

"So I thought I'd bring back Rockbusters, right? Anyone who used to listen to the radio show twenty odd years ago might remember it. It's where I give a cryptic clue and some initials to a band or an artist, and you have to work out who that band or artist is from the cryptic clue.

"So yeah... summat to do innit?"

Watch his clues above.

Karl Pilkington revives Rockbusters quiz for fans during lockdown. Picture: Facebook/Karl Pilkington

After the video Pilkington vowed to share the answers, telling his loyal followers: "There's no prizes or anything, just summat to do."

He did indeed stick to his word, sharing all his answers in a video a few days later.

Spoiler Here’s the answers to yesterday’s Rockbusters. Posted by Karl Pilkington on Saturday, 21 March 2020

The star of An Idiot Abroad has yet to add another Rockbusters video, but has told his fans that it "killed a bit of time" adding: "look after yourself," and "wash your hands".

Rockbusters was conceived by Pilkington as a competition, which gave listeners the chance to win very mediocre prizes.

The game became a staple during the Saturday afternoon slot, with fans emailing in their answers for the chance to nab a "bag of tat".

The competition was often mocked by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, who criticised the obscurity of Pilkington's clues.

However, it was a much-loved feature among XFM listeners, who both championed and participated in it enthusiastically.