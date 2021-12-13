James Bond franchise is "open" to non-binary 007, says producer

Barbara Broccoli has talked about the possibility of a non-binary Bond. Picture: 1. Allstar Picture Library Ltd. / Alamy Stock Photo 2. John Phillips/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures

By Jenny Mensah

Barbara Broccoli has talked about the possibility of a non-binary Bond in the future and said they'd just need to find "the right actor".

A future James Bond could be non-binary, according to Barbara Broccoli.

Daniel Craig stepped down from playing the famous spy with his last outing in No Time To Die and although the producer has ruled out a woman playing the next Bond, she was more open-minded about the possibility of an actor taking on the role who doesn't go by male or female pronouns.

Appearing on the Girls On Film podcast, host Anna Smith asked if the producer thought 007 would always be male and she replied: "I do, because I don't think that we should be making films where women are playing men.

"I think we should be making more films about women. I think Bond will be a man."

But when the host suggested the star could be non-binary, "one day" Broccoli replied: "Who knows? I mean, I think it's open. We just have to find the right actor."

While it's unlikely the next 007 will be a woman, Broccoli has confirmed Bond's ethnicity is definitely not set in stone.

"We want the actor to be British," she teased. "And British, as we know, can be many things."

Though in the past Idris Elba has been tipped to become the first Black Bond, it's now been rumoured he's in "early" talks to play a Bond villain.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Idris has had informal talks with the studio and he has been told there is a role in the next Bond film for him, if he wants it.

"He won’t be the title character, but they do recognise the amount of pull and respect he commands, and they want to work with him on a completely original character for the next instalment.

"It is still very early days for the conversations but, so far, it looks like it would be the role of a villain."