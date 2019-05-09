VIDEO: Watch the horrifying first look official teaser trailer for It: Chapter Two starring Jessica Chastain

9 May 2019, 18:19 | Updated: 9 May 2019, 18:59

Get the first look at the grown up Losers Club in the follow-up to 2017's adaptation of the Stephen King novel, starring Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy.

The first look at the sequel to It has been released, and its just as horrifying as you'd expect it to be.

The official teaser trailer for It: Chapter Two sees the likes of Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader and James McCavoy star as grown-up members of the Losers Club as evil returns to Derry 27 years later.

Watch the teaser clip above.

See the poster for the film below:

IT CHAPTER TWO FILM POSTER
IT CHAPTER TWO FILM POSTER. Picture: YouTube/ New Line Cinema

The follow-up to the terrifying 2017 box office smash seems to be pulling no punches either, with the trailer seeing Beverly (Chastain) terrorised in her old home by the a menacing figure.

Bill Skarsgard returns as Pennywise and he's back on full form, giving us just enough of a visual to leave us with nightmares for the rest of the week.

Jay Ryan, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone and Andy Bean also star as members of the Losers Club in the film, which also includes performances from Xavier Dolan, Jake Weary and Jess Weixler.

IT CHAPTER TWO is set to open in theatres and IMAX from 6 September 2019.

Watch the official trailer for 2017's It below:

WATCH MORE: Are these the scariest moments in Stephen King movies?

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

A screenshot of a scene in which a Starbucks coffee cup is mistakenly left in Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Starbucks cup: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss respond to THAT blooper
Will Smith as Aladdin in Disney's live action remake

VIDEO: Aladdin's Will Smith ‘didn’t want to touch’ Robin Williams’ Genie at first
Steve Coogan gives Gordon Smart his favourite Manchester song

VIDEO: Steve Coogan picks favourite Manchester song

Taron Egerton sings Rocket Man in the official video for the Rocketman film soundtrack

WATCH: Taron Egerton sings Elton John's Rocket Man in official video as soundtrack is announced
Sonic The Hedgehog trailer still

VIDEO: Sonic The Hedgehog: Trailers, cast, release date, reactions & more

Latest On Radio X

Ezra Koenig: The Tracks That Change My Life

Ezra Koenig on why Meat Loaf confused him as a child

Vampire Weekend

Johnny Vaughan learns the bass with Blur's Alex James

VIDEO: Blur's Alex James teaches Johnny Vaughan how to play bass

Johnny Vaughan

James Bay and Yonaka's Theresa Jarvis

James Bay and Yonaka for secret gigs at The Great Escape 2019
Joy Division Goodhood short sleeve t-shirt

Joy Division launch Unknown Pleasures 40th anniversary collection

Joy Division

Vampire Weekend Soundcheck Session

Vampire Weekend talk new music & perform Harmony Hall, This Life & A-Punk in Radio X Soundcheck Sessions

Vampire Weekend

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher responds to fan asking if he'd ever change his sound

Liam Gallagher