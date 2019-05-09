VIDEO: Watch the horrifying first look official teaser trailer for It: Chapter Two starring Jessica Chastain

Get the first look at the grown up Losers Club in the follow-up to 2017's adaptation of the Stephen King novel, starring Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy.

The first look at the sequel to It has been released, and its just as horrifying as you'd expect it to be.

The official teaser trailer for It: Chapter Two sees the likes of Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader and James McCavoy star as grown-up members of the Losers Club as evil returns to Derry 27 years later.

Watch the teaser clip above.

See the poster for the film below:

IT CHAPTER TWO FILM POSTER. Picture: YouTube/ New Line Cinema

The follow-up to the terrifying 2017 box office smash seems to be pulling no punches either, with the trailer seeing Beverly (Chastain) terrorised in her old home by the a menacing figure.

Bill Skarsgard returns as Pennywise and he's back on full form, giving us just enough of a visual to leave us with nightmares for the rest of the week.

Jay Ryan, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone and Andy Bean also star as members of the Losers Club in the film, which also includes performances from Xavier Dolan, Jake Weary and Jess Weixler.

IT CHAPTER TWO is set to open in theatres and IMAX from 6 September 2019.

Watch the official trailer for 2017's It below:

WATCH MORE: Are these the scariest moments in Stephen King movies?