Ghostbusters 2020: trailers, release date, photos, plot & more

Who you gonna call? Time to take a trip down memory lane because there’s a new Ghostbusters movie in the works, set in the same cinematic universe as the originals.

Jason Reitman, the son of the original director, will be both directing and co-writing the upcoming film which is set to be a direct sequel to Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989).

Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis in Ghostbusters (1984). Picture: Columbia Pictures/Archive Photos/Getty Images

When is Ghostbusters 2020 set for release?

While the exact date is yet to be confirmed, we know from the teaser that Ghostbusters 3 will be hitting our screens in the summer of 2020.

Who will star in Ghostbusters 2020?

There is currently no information about who will be starring in the film but Jason Reitman has been confirmed as director. Jason is the son of Ivan Reitman, who directed the original films. Gil Kenan who wrote Monster House and the Poltergeist remake will co-write the script. We are yet to find out if it will feature a set of new characters or the original gang will make a comeback — although we’re sure fans would be delighted to see Dan Ackroyd, Billy Murray and Ernie Hudson back in those iconic suits. The fourth ‘Ghostbuster’ Harold Ramis sadly passed away in 2014.

Reitman made the announcement on Twitter:

Dan Aykroyd, who played Ray Stantz in the original, has hinted on social media that he wouldn’t mind reprising the role. He tweeted in response to Kreitman’s announcement: “If you need a tune-up, you know who to call.” During an appearance on AXS TV’s The Big Interview with Dan Rather, Aykroyd said that there’s a possibility of a reunion with the three remaining Ghostbusters. He is also confident Bill Murray would return as well. Aykroyd said: “I think Billy will come. The story’s so good, he'll come, even if he plays a ghost.”

If you need a tune-up, you know who to call #GB20 https://t.co/qh0byw7MYA https://t.co/cxEwPTwehw — Dan Aykroyd (@dan_aykroyd) January 16, 2019

What is the plot of Ghostbusters 2020?

The film will be set in the original universe and will not be a reboot like the last instalment. Reitman told Entertainment Weekly that it will be the next chapter of the franchise and set in present day. Reitman said: “I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan when I was a 6-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans.”In 2016 Paul Feig directed an all-female Ghostbusters which starred Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones. The plot line was unconnected to earlier films, so it won’t have any ties to Ghostbusters 3. Reitman told EW: “I have so much respect for what Paul created with those brilliant actresses, and would love to see more stories from them. However, this new movie will follow the trajectory of the original film.”

What are the reactions so far?

Ghostbusters 3 is already causing some controversy, especially with those who were part of the 2016 reboot. Leslie Jones tweeted that the plans to reboot the franchise were ‘insulting’ and a ‘dick move’, saying it something Trump would do.

The 2016 film’s director Paul Feig said he supported Jones for speaking her truth but that he was open to Jason Reitman’s version. Feig tweeted: “I am very open to Jason’s new version of GB but am also sad that our 2016 team may not get to bust again. We all are. We’re forever proud of our movie.”