Emmys 2021: See the full list of winners
20 September 2021, 12:53
The 73rd Emmys Awards Ceremony took place this Sunday and the Brits won big. Get the full list of winners here.
The 73rd Emmy Awards took place on Sunday 19 September, with attendees joining from Los Angeles and London this year.
The Crown and Ted Lasso were among the big winner's on the night and the Brits did well, with the likes of Emma Coleman, Michaela Cole, Kate Winslet, Ewan McGregor and Tobias Menzies all scooping a prize.
But who else took home a coveted award? Get the full list of winners below:
Who were the Emmys 2021 winners?
Outstanding limited series, anthology or TV movie
Mare of Easttown
I May Destroy You
WandaVision
The Queen’s Gambit – WINNER
The Underground Railroad
Outstanding drama series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown – WINNER
The Mandalorian
Lovecraft Country
Pose
The Handmaid’s Tale
This Is Us
Outstanding comedy series
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Pen15
Emily in Paris
Hacks
Ted Lasso – WINNER
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Variety special (pre-recorded)
Bo Burnham: Inside
David Byrne’s American Utopia
8:46 – Dave Chappelle
Friends: The Reunion
Hamilton – WINNER
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
Variety special (live)
Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 – WINNER
Lead actor in a drama series
Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
Sterling K Brown (This Is Us)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Josh O’Connor (The Crown) – WINNER
Lead actress in a drama series
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Olivia Colman (The Crown) – WINNER
Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)
Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
Lead actor in a limited series or TV movie
Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
Ewan McGregor (Halston) – WINNER
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
Leslie Odom Jr (Hamilton)
Lead actress in a limited series or TV movie
Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown) – WINNER
Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)
Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
Writing for a limited series, anthology or TV movie
Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You) – WINNER
Brad Ingelsby (Mare of Easttown)
Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit)
Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron (WandaVision, “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”)
Jac Schaeffer (WandaVision, “Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience “)
Laura Donney (WandaVision, “Previously On”)
Directing for a limited series, anthology or TV movie
Thomas Kail (Hamilton)
Sam Miller and Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You, “Ego Death”)
Sam Miller (I May Destroy You, “Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”)
Craig Zobel (Mare of Easttown)
Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit) – WINNER
Barry Jenkins (The Underground Railroad)
Matt Shakman (WandaVision)
Competition program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race – WINNER
Top Chef
The Voice
Lead actor in a comedy series
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – WINNER
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
William H Macy (Shameless)
Kenan Thompson (Kenan)
Lead actress in a comedy series
Aidy Bryant (Shrill)
Jean Smart (Hacks) – WINNER
Allison Janney (Mom)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Directing for a comedy series
James Burrows (B Positive, “Pilot”)
Susanna Fogel (The Flight Attendant, “In Case of Emergency”)
Lucia Aniello (Hacks, “There Is No Line”) – WINNER
James Widdoes (Mom, “Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak”)
Zach Braff (Ted Lasso, “Biscuits”)
MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso, “The Hope That Kills You”)
Declan Lowney (Ted Lasso, “Make Rebecca Great Again”)
Writing for a comedy series
Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant, “In Case of Emergency”)
Meredith Scardino (Girls5eva, “Pilot”)
Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky (Hacks, “There Is No Line (Pilot)” – WINNER
Maya Erskine (Pen15, “Play”)
Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly (Ted Lasso, “Make Rebecca Great Again”)
Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence and Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso, “Pilot”)
Variety sketch series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live – WINNER
Variety talk series
Conan
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER
Writing for a variety series
The Amber Ruffin Show
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Supporting actor in a drama series
Michael K Williams (Lovecraft Country)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)
O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)
John Lithgow (Perry Mason)
Tobias Menzies (The Crown) – WINNER
Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
Supporting actress in a drama series
Gillian Anderson (The Crown) – WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Emerald Fennell (The Crown)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)
Directing for a drama series
Julie Anne Robinson (Bridgerton, “Diamond of the First Water”)
Benjamin Caron, (The Crown, “Fairytale”)
Jessica Hobbs (The Crown, War) – WINNER
Liz Garbus (The Handmaid’s Tale, “The Wilderness”)
Jon Favreau (The Mandalorian, “Chapter 9: The Marshal”)
Steven Canals (Pose, “Series Finale”)
Writing for a drama series
Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys, “What I Know”)
Peter Morgan (The Crown, “War”) – WINNER
Yahlin Chang (The Handmaid’s Tale, “Home”)
Misha Green (Lovecraft Country, “Sundown”)
Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, “Chapter 13: The Jedi”)
Jon Favreau (The Mandalorian, “Chapter 16: The Rescue”)
Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J (Pose, “Series Finale”)
Supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie
Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)
Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)
Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)
Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit)
Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown) – WINNER
Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)
Supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie
Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)
Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown) – WINNER
Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)
Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)
Renee Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)
Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit)
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) – WINNER
Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)
Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)
Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) – WINNER
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Directing for a variety special
Bo Burnham (Bo Burnham: Inside) — WINNER
Spike Lee (David Byrne’s American Utopia)
Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar and Dave Chappelle (8:46 – Dave Chappelle)
Ben Winston (Friends: The Reunion)
Thomas Schlamme (A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote )
Guest actress in a drama series
Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Claire Foy (The Crown) – WINNER
McKenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Sophie Okonedo (Ratched)
Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)
Guest actor in a drama series
Don Cheadle (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)
Charles Dance (The Crown)
Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian)
Courtney B Vance (Lovecraft Country) – WINNER
Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian)
Guest actor in a comedy series
Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live) – WINNER
Morgan Freeman (The Kominsky Method)
Daniel Kaluuya (Saturday Night Live)
Daniel Levy (Saturday Night Live)
Guest actress in a comedy series
Jane Adams (Hacks)
Yvette Nicole Brown (A Black Lady Sketch Show)
Bernadette Peters (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)
Issa Rae (A Black Lady Sketch Show)
Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live) – WINNER
Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live)
Directing for a variety series
Christopher Werner (Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020)
Alexander J Vietmeier (Late Night With Seth Meyers, Episode 1085a)
Jim Hoskinson (The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection)
Paul G Casey (Real Time With Bill Maher, Episode 1835)
Don Roy King (Saturday Night Live, Host: Dave Chappelle) – WINNER