Emmys 2021: See the full list of winners

Michaela Coel, Ewan McGregor and Emma Coleman all won an Emmy this year. Picture: 1. Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images 2. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images 3. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix

By Radio X

The 73rd Emmys Awards Ceremony took place this Sunday and the Brits won big. Get the full list of winners here.

The 73rd Emmy Awards took place on Sunday 19 September, with attendees joining from Los Angeles and London this year.

The Crown and Ted Lasso were among the big winner's on the night and the Brits did well, with the likes of Emma Coleman, Michaela Cole, Kate Winslet, Ewan McGregor and Tobias Menzies all scooping a prize.

But who else took home a coveted award? Get the full list of winners below:

Who were the Emmys 2021 winners?

Outstanding limited series, anthology or TV movie

Mare of Easttown

I May Destroy You

WandaVision

The Queen’s Gambit – WINNER

The Underground Railroad

Outstanding drama series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown – WINNER

The Mandalorian

Lovecraft Country

Pose

The Handmaid’s Tale

This Is Us

Outstanding comedy series

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Pen15

Emily in Paris

Hacks

Ted Lasso – WINNER

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Variety special (pre-recorded)

Bo Burnham: Inside

David Byrne’s American Utopia

8:46 – Dave Chappelle

Friends: The Reunion

Hamilton – WINNER

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote

Variety special (live)

Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 – WINNER

Lead actor in a drama series

AdvertisementRegé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Sterling K Brown (This Is Us)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown) – WINNER

Lead actress in a drama series

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Olivia Colman (The Crown) – WINNER

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ewan McGregor (Halston) – WINNER

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom Jr (Hamilton)

Lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown) – WINNER

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Writing for a limited series, anthology or TV movie

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You) – WINNER

Brad Ingelsby (Mare of Easttown)

Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit)

Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron (WandaVision, “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”)

Jac Schaeffer (WandaVision, “Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience “)

Laura Donney (WandaVision, “Previously On”)

Directing for a limited series, anthology or TV movie

Thomas Kail (Hamilton)

Sam Miller and Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You, “Ego Death”)

Sam Miller (I May Destroy You, “Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”)

Craig Zobel (Mare of Easttown)

Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit) – WINNER

Barry Jenkins (The Underground Railroad)

Matt Shakman (WandaVision)

Competition program

AdvertisementThe Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race – WINNER

Top Chef

The Voice

Lead actor in a comedy series

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – WINNER

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

William H Macy (Shameless)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

Lead actress in a comedy series

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Jean Smart (Hacks) – WINNER

Allison Janney (Mom)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Directing for a comedy series

James Burrows (B Positive, “Pilot”)

Susanna Fogel (The Flight Attendant, “In Case of Emergency”)

Lucia Aniello (Hacks, “There Is No Line”) – WINNER

James Widdoes (Mom, “Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak”)

Zach Braff (Ted Lasso, “Biscuits”)

MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso, “The Hope That Kills You”)

Declan Lowney (Ted Lasso, “Make Rebecca Great Again”)

Writing for a comedy series

Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant, “In Case of Emergency”)

Meredith Scardino (Girls5eva, “Pilot”)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky (Hacks, “There Is No Line (Pilot)” – WINNER

Maya Erskine (Pen15, “Play”)

Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly (Ted Lasso, “Make Rebecca Great Again”)

Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence and Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso, “Pilot”)

Variety sketch series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live – WINNER

Variety talk series

Conan

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER

Writing for a variety series

AdvertisementThe Amber Ruffin Show

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Supporting actor in a drama series

Michael K Williams (Lovecraft Country)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)

O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)

John Lithgow (Perry Mason)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown) – WINNER

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Supporting actress in a drama series

Gillian Anderson (The Crown) – WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Emerald Fennell (The Crown)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)

Directing for a drama series

Julie Anne Robinson (Bridgerton, “Diamond of the First Water”)

Benjamin Caron, (The Crown, “Fairytale”)

Jessica Hobbs (The Crown, War) – WINNER

Liz Garbus (The Handmaid’s Tale, “The Wilderness”)

Jon Favreau (The Mandalorian, “Chapter 9: The Marshal”)

Steven Canals (Pose, “Series Finale”)

Writing for a drama series

Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys, “What I Know”)

Peter Morgan (The Crown, “War”) – WINNER

Yahlin Chang (The Handmaid’s Tale, “Home”)

Misha Green (Lovecraft Country, “Sundown”)

Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, “Chapter 13: The Jedi”)

Jon Favreau (The Mandalorian, “Chapter 16: The Rescue”)

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J (Pose, “Series Finale”)

Supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)

Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)

Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)

Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit)

Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown) – WINNER

Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)

Supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

AdvertisementJean Smart (Mare of Easttown)

Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown) – WINNER

Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)

Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)

Renee Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)

Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit)

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) – WINNER

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) – WINNER

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Directing for a variety special

Bo Burnham (Bo Burnham: Inside) — WINNER

Spike Lee (David Byrne’s American Utopia)

Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar and Dave Chappelle (8:46 – Dave Chappelle)

Ben Winston (Friends: The Reunion)

Thomas Schlamme (A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote )

Guest actress in a drama series

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Claire Foy (The Crown) – WINNER

McKenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Sophie Okonedo (Ratched)

Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

Guest actor in a drama series

Don Cheadle (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

Charles Dance (The Crown)

Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian)

Courtney B Vance (Lovecraft Country) – WINNER

Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian)

Guest actor in a comedy series

AdvertisementAlec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live) – WINNER

Morgan Freeman (The Kominsky Method)

Daniel Kaluuya (Saturday Night Live)

Daniel Levy (Saturday Night Live)

Guest actress in a comedy series

Jane Adams (Hacks)

Yvette Nicole Brown (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Bernadette Peters (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)

Issa Rae (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live) – WINNER

Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live)

Directing for a variety series

Christopher Werner (Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020)

Alexander J Vietmeier (Late Night With Seth Meyers, Episode 1085a)

Jim Hoskinson (The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection)

Paul G Casey (Real Time With Bill Maher, Episode 1835)

Don Roy King (Saturday Night Live, Host: Dave Chappelle) – WINNER