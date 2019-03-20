Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter confirm Bill & Ted 3: Face The Music film

20 March 2019, 18:03 | Updated: 20 March 2019, 18:08

The stars of the iconic time travelling buddy adventure movie have confirmed a sequel will be released in 2020. Watch their video announcement here.

A Bill & Ted sequel has been confirmed by Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves.

The stars of the original films, who played the titular characters Bill & Ted respectively, have shared a video to reveal Bill & Ted 3: Face The Music will be coming to cinemas in 2020.

Watch their bodacious announcement above.

Standing in front of the Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, they said: "Hi I'm Alex Winter and I'm Keanu Reeves and together we are Wyld Stallyns! And we're here at the Hollywood Bowl, where we'll never play.

"But we're here to announce something. We wanna say thank you to you the fans, because it looks like we might actually, hopefully make a movie this summer!

"Bill & Ted 3: Face The Music and it is all because of you guys so we owe you a huge debt of gratitude."

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves take to th eHollywood Bowl to announce Bill & Ted 3: Face The Music
Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves take to th eHollywood Bowl to announce Bill & Ted 3: Face The Music. Picture: YouTube/ Orion Pictures

Bill & Ted's first hit cinemas with Bill & Red's Excellent Adventure in 1989, which saw the two dumb teens set off on an adventure with a time machine to help them prepare for a history presentation.

It was then followed up by Bill & Ted's Bogus journey in 1991, which saw them attempt to find and erase their doubles- created by an evil tyrant from the future.

Watch the original trailer for Bill & Ted below:

