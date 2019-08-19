When does Bake Off 2019 start and who's in the line-up this year?

Bake Off is about to return to our screens with a brand new series. Picture: Channel 4

The Great British Bake Off is about to return to Channel 4 - and fans cannot wait.

Each year, a fresh batch of bakers enter the Bake Off tent, hoping to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith - and avoid soggy bottoms!

As the 2019 edition is upon us, we reveal exactly when the new series kicks off, and what to expect from this year's show.

When does Bake Off 2019 start?

Fans will be pleased to know that the wait is almost over - as GBBO comes back on 27 August, 2019.

The show normally airs on Channel 4 once a week at 8pm, and runs for ten weeks.

A tweet earlier in the month revealed the news: "Every adventure requires a first bake. Join us on Tuesday 27th August for the return of The Great British Bake Off! #GBBO."

Where is Bake Off filmed and when do they shoot the TV show?

Months before the TV show airs on Channel 4, GBBO is recorded in the beautiful grounds of Welford Park in Newbury.

The show has been filmed in the location since 2014, and the public can also visit the stunning spot (though not year-round, so check in advance).

Filming usually starts around April time and despite the lack of sunshine during the British Summertime, the backdrop always manages to look sunny and idyllic.

How long have Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith judged Bake Off?

Paul Hollywood is a Bake Off OG, having judged the competition since it started back in 2010.

He originally judged the baking contest with Mary Berry when the series was on BBC One, but after the show was purchased by Channel 4 in 2017, Mary left and Prue Leith took her spot as co-judge.

Who are the hosts?

Originally, comedy duo Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins presented Great British Bake Off, but they departed the show with Mary Berry when it moved over to Channel 4.

Since, Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding have been providing endless innuendos and bits.

Who's in this year's line-up?

Unfortunately, Channel 4 have yet to reveal this year's contestants, but it is expected the new line-up will be announced shortly, ahead of the launch.