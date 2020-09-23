Tom DeLonge reacts to terrifying Great British Bake Off cake

Tom DeLonge has shared his thoughts on the Great British Bake Off cake. Picture: Channel 4/Great British Bake Off

Great British Bake Off fans were tickled by some of the stars chosen in the celebrity showstopper challenge which included everyone from Bob Marley to David Attenborough.

The Great British Bake Off returned to our screens this week and very much came back with a bang.

New co-presenter Matt Lucas kicked-off proceedings with a parody of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but that wasn't the only celeb tributes that took place.

Contestants were tasked with creating cakes of their heroes in the first showstopper challenge and the likes of David Bowie, Freddie Mercury and Blink 182's Tom DeLonge were all honoured.

More than a few fans were startled over the appearance of the cake representing the former Blink 182 rocker, with fans joking they might be haunted by it.

therapist: the #gbbo tom delonge cake can't hurt you, he’s not real



the tom delonge cake: pic.twitter.com/shViB9anh6 — Caitlyn Dewar (@caitlyndewar) September 22, 2020

But the All The Small Things rocker himself has now reacted to the sweet bust, joking: "This looks EXACTLY like me at the time. EXACTLY."

Fans of the show were pretty tickled by the end result of the celebrity cakes, which definitely were touch and go when it came to their likeness.

People were equally turned off by the Bowie cake, which saw him in his Aladdin Sane era:

therapist: the david bowie cake from bake off isn't real. he can't hurt you



the david bowie cake from bake off: pic.twitter.com/LZtNS2pZwn — Jack (@jack_thelad) September 22, 2020

The cake of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury prompted puns a-plenty from the likes of The Dough Must Go On from I Want To Bake Free.

Other interesting confectionary tributes included cakes of David Attenborough, Louis Theroux, Lupita Nyong'o and a rather abstract representation of Bob Marley.

Bob Marley after a visit to cyberdog maybe? #GBBO pic.twitter.com/N7iFDs3xmH — Siobhán (@wigglymittens) September 22, 2020

If that wasn't enough excitement, the show kicked off with a bit of drama when Dave's cake went flying in the technical round.

Controversially, Sura - who was responsible for the accident - went on to win the round herself and felt very guilty because of it!

What a start to the series!

