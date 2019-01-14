Sam Fender announces 2019 UK Tour

BRITs Critics' Choice 2019 winner Sam Fender. Picture: Press

The BRITs Critics' Choice winner has announced the details of his next single, Play God, along with a May headline tour.

Sam Fender has announced the details of his headline UK tour.

Following a pair of long since sold-out shows in Manchester and London next month, the BRITs Critics' Choice winner has now confirmed a string of live dates for May.

The dates - which kick-off on 2 May at the Ritz in Manchester and end at Bristol’s SWX on the 13 May - also include a date at Shepherds Bush Empire on the 6 May.

For details of the very special fan pre-sale, head to the Sam Fender Store now.

Tickets go on general sale from 9am on Friday 18 January through www.samfender.com:

Madness - you can pre-order my debut album now & we're announcing our biggest UK tour!!



Grab the album before 3pm tomorrow from my store (Tues 15th) & get early access to tickets for the tour - it's going to be geet proper massive.



Full details here → https://t.co/XDXxzVOgHC pic.twitter.com/f67MZ8hWwt — Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) January 14, 2019

See Sam Fender perform Play God here:

Play God was recorded in North Shields and produced by long-standing friend and collaborator Bramwell Bronte.

Sam says of the song: "Play God is set in an alternate dystopian reality that shares similarities with our own world. I wrote it a couple of years ago where there were a lot of big changes happening in both the UK and the States, I had just entered my twenties, I was anxious about the future of the world and its leaders, and it didn't help that I'd just read George Orwell's 1984 at the time. As you can imagine I was pretty paranoid!"

See Sam Fender's Live UK dates below:

25 February – Gorilla, Manchester SOLD OUT

25 February – Electric Brixton, London SOLD OUT

2 May – Ritz, Manchester

3 May – QMU, Glasgow

6 May – Shepherds Bush Empire, London

10 May – The Institute, Birmingham

12 May – Lemon Grove, Exeter

13 May – SWX, Bristol

