Sam Fender announces 2019 UK Tour

14 January 2019, 16:49

BRITs Critics' Choice 2019 winner Sam Fender
BRITs Critics' Choice 2019 winner Sam Fender. Picture: Press

The BRITs Critics' Choice winner has announced the details of his next single, Play God, along with a May headline tour.

Sam Fender has announced the details of his headline UK tour.

Following a pair of long since sold-out shows in Manchester and London next month, the BRITs Critics' Choice winner has now confirmed a string of live dates for May.

The dates - which kick-off on 2 May at the Ritz in Manchester and end at Bristol’s SWX on the 13 May - also include a date at Shepherds Bush Empire on the 6 May.

For details of the very special fan pre-sale, head to the Sam Fender Store now.

Tickets go on general sale from 9am on Friday 18 January through www.samfender.com:

READ MORE: Everything you should know about Sam Fender

See Sam Fender perform Play God here:

Play God was recorded in North Shields and produced by long-standing friend and collaborator Bramwell Bronte.

Sam says of the song: "Play God is set in an alternate dystopian reality that shares similarities with our own world. I wrote it a couple of years ago where there were a lot of big changes happening in both the UK and the States, I had just entered my twenties, I was anxious about the future of the world and its leaders, and it didn't help that I'd just read George Orwell's 1984 at the time. As you can imagine I was pretty paranoid!"

See Sam Fender's Live UK dates below:

25 February – Gorilla, Manchester SOLD OUT

25 February – Electric Brixton, London SOLD OUT

2 May – Ritz, Manchester

3 May – QMU, Glasgow

6 May – Shepherds Bush Empire, London

10 May – The Institute, Birmingham

12 May – Lemon Grove, Exeter

13 May – SWX, Bristol

READ MORE: Get Radio X's Great X-Pectations for 2019

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The Struts

Who is Dave Grohl's favourite support band?

Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl, Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic of Nirvana at the MTV Music Awards in 1992

You won't believe what happened when Dave Grohl joined Nirvana

Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters' frontman Dave Grohl at Rock am Ring 2018

VIDEO: Foo Fighters' Israel fans give Dave Grohl a Foo Mitzvah

Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl on Radio X

Dave Grohl: Our Worst Gig Was Also Our Best Gig

Foo Fighters

Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters in 2013

Why Dave Grohl has a life-long "bromance" with Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters

Rick Astley recalls performing with Foo Fighters

How did Rick Astley end up performing with Foo Fighters?

Foo Fighters