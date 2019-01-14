Sam Fender announces 2019 UK Tour
14 January 2019, 16:49
The BRITs Critics' Choice winner has announced the details of his next single, Play God, along with a May headline tour.
Sam Fender has announced the details of his headline UK tour.
Following a pair of long since sold-out shows in Manchester and London next month, the BRITs Critics' Choice winner has now confirmed a string of live dates for May.
The dates - which kick-off on 2 May at the Ritz in Manchester and end at Bristol’s SWX on the 13 May - also include a date at Shepherds Bush Empire on the 6 May.
For details of the very special fan pre-sale, head to the Sam Fender Store now.
Tickets go on general sale from 9am on Friday 18 January through www.samfender.com:
Madness - you can pre-order my debut album now & we're announcing our biggest UK tour!!— Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) January 14, 2019
Grab the album before 3pm tomorrow from my store (Tues 15th) & get early access to tickets for the tour - it's going to be geet proper massive.
Full details here → https://t.co/XDXxzVOgHC pic.twitter.com/f67MZ8hWwt
See Sam Fender perform Play God here:
Play God was recorded in North Shields and produced by long-standing friend and collaborator Bramwell Bronte.
Sam says of the song: "Play God is set in an alternate dystopian reality that shares similarities with our own world. I wrote it a couple of years ago where there were a lot of big changes happening in both the UK and the States, I had just entered my twenties, I was anxious about the future of the world and its leaders, and it didn't help that I'd just read George Orwell's 1984 at the time. As you can imagine I was pretty paranoid!"
See Sam Fender's Live UK dates below:
25 February – Gorilla, Manchester SOLD OUT
25 February – Electric Brixton, London SOLD OUT
2 May – Ritz, Manchester
3 May – QMU, Glasgow
6 May – Shepherds Bush Empire, London
10 May – The Institute, Birmingham
12 May – Lemon Grove, Exeter
13 May – SWX, Bristol