Vote now for Radio X Record Of The Year 2023

4 December 2023, 06:00 | Updated: 4 December 2023, 11:05

We want you to choose your favourite Radio X Record Of The Week of 2023- and we'll play your favourites New Year's Eve!

What a year 2023 has been.

We've seen some amazing releases from some of the biggest artists in rock and indie - Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Blur, Royal Blood, Queens Of The Stone Age, Royal Blood, Paramore and The Killers - PLUS the return of both The Beatles and The Rolling Stones!

But what's been the biggest tune of 2023?

The song of 2023. The Radio X Record Of The Year.

From Monday, 4th December, we'll be asking you to pick just one out of the songs that Radio X selected as Record Of The Week in 2023 - or even suggest one of your own favourites!

We'll then play your top songs in order of preference during a special show on Sunday 31st December, just before the New Year's Eve celebrations begin!

Polly James will be your host from 1pm on New Year's Eve on Radio X - but you'll need to get voting first.

Find out how to vote for Radio X's Record Of The Year below.

How to vote for Radio X Record Of The Year 2023

You'll need to have the Global Player app installed:

If you need some inspiration, hit play right here to listen to every Radio X Record Of The Week since the start of the year. If you're listening on Alexa, just say: "Alexa, play Radio X Record Of The Year"

Last year, Radio X listeners named Say My Name by The Lathums as the Record Of The Year 2022 The single by the Wigan lads was easily the most popular song with Radio X listeners in our poll.

Check out last year's chart here - Record Of The Year 2022

