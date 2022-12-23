Puddle of Mudd’s Wes Scantlin admits his Nirvana cover was "total s***”

By Jenny Mensah

The Puddle of Mudd rocker has reflected on his rendition of the grunge band's About A Girl track, admitting he wasn't at his best.

Wes Scantlin has reflected on his viral Nirvana cover and said "it looked and sounded like total s**t."

Back in 2020, the Puddle of Mudd singer trended for all the wrong reasons when the band recorded an acoustic cover of About A Girl for SiriusXM.

At the time, the rendition was widely panned online, but the rocker remained defiant. Two years on, the Blurry singer has agreed it was as terrible as people thought.

“I was acclimating and it was a tiring day, and I had already performed five or six songs at one time, he explained to SongFacts.

"By the time I got to that one — which I shouldn’t even have done because I cannot nail that song — I was a little tired. It looked and sounded like total shit. But live to fight another day, dude."

At the time, Scantlin was less willing to admit his shortcomings.

Sharing a photo of the band in a huddle on Instagram, he wrote: "Rise above others who try and take you down... I’m at my BEST NOW... and that’s all that matters. I pray for all of you because we care. Toxic people are a waste of time. We walk away with nothing but a SMILE".

