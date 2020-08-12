Sales of Phil Collins' In The Air Tonight spike after viral reaction video

12 August 2020, 20:20

Phil Collins' In The Air Tonight sales see a spike after viral video
Phil Collins' In The Air Tonight sales see a spike after viral video. Picture: Press

YouTubers and twin brothers Tim and Fred Williams have amassed over 4.6 million views on a video which sees them listen to the 1981 song for the first time.

Phil Collins' In The Air Tonight has seen a rise in sales thanks to a viral YouTube video.

Twin brothers Tim and Fred Williams hit the headlines for sharing their first time listening to the 1981 track, in a humorous video which has been viewed over 4.6 million times... and counting.

The 7:50 minute video sees the humorous twins give their honest and visceral reaction to the single, which is most known for its epic drum break.

Watch the 22-year-old twins' endearing reaction to In The Air Tonight here:

Good job they didn't see that Cadbury's ad! Their minds would have been blown!

CNN reports that the song soared to No. 2 on the iTunes chart, while Rolling Stone notes that the song "saw an increase in sales of more than 1,100 percent compared with the previous two days".

Phil Collins isn't the only classic artist who's had the reaction treatment from the Indiana twins.

They've also shared their first reactions to Dolly Parton's Jolene, Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit and Radiohead's Creep.

Watch one half of the dynamic duo react to Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody:

Epic!

