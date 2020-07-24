See Pearl Jam's rescheduled European dates for 2021

Eddie Vedder and co have shared new dates after postponing their 2020 European tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pearl Jam have announced the rescheduled dates for their European tour this year.

Eddie Vedder and co were set to visit this side of the pond after the release of their Gigaton album, but were forced to postpone their gigs due to the COVID-10 pandemic.

Now, the Alive rockers have taken to social media to confirm their new dates, writing: "Pearl Jam's summer 2020 European tour has officially been rescheduled to June and July 2021."

Tickets remain valid for those who were set to attend the original dates this year.

"The 2021 tour routing includes two new concert dates -- Pinkpop Festival and Prague. Support acts will be announced closer to the concert dates.Tickets will remain valid for all rescheduled shows. Fans who are unable to attend the rescheduled shows can reach out to their point of purchase for ticket options. Ten Club ticket holders can request a refund from the My Tickets page in their membership accounts. We look forward to returning to Europe, pending these events can safely take place in Summer 2021. The safety and well-being of the band’s fans, crew and event staff continue to be priority."

See Pearl Jam's newly rescheduled dates for 2021 here:



17 June: Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome

20 June: Landgraaf, Holland – Pinkpop Festival

23 June: Berlin, Germany – Waldbuhne

26 June: Imola, Italy – Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari

29 June: Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

1 July: Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter Festival

4 July: Stockholm, Sweden – Lollapalooza Stockholm

6 July: Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

14 July: Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena

16 July: Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

18 July: Paris, France – Lollapalooza Paris

21 July: Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle

23 July: Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

25 July: Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena