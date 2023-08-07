Paul McCartney announces Australian tour dates for 2023

7 August 2023, 11:19 | Updated: 7 August 2023, 11:27

Paul McCartney in 2023
Paul McCartney in 2023. Picture: © MPL Communications Ltd/ Photographer: MJ Kim

The Beatles legend will be heading Down Under for his first shows there in six years.

Sir Paul McCartney has announced his first Australian tour in six years.

The Beatles legend recently confirmed he's returning to the road for his Got Back shows in North America in 2024 and has now announced he'll be playing Australia first with a series of gigs that launch in Adelaide on 18th October and run through until November when the tour winds up on the Gold Coast.

In an announcement video, the 81-year-old musician says: "Hey, G’day Australia. Paul McCartney here, I’m coming down to see you in October with my Got Back tour. Haven’t been back since 2017, very excited to come down and see all you Aussies.

"We’re going to have a great time, it’s going to be really special and we’re going to rock. So come on down, see you then.”

Paul McCartney Got Back Australian Tour Dates 2023

  • 18th October Adelaide Entertainment Centre
  • 21st October Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
  • 24th October McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle
  • 27th October Allianz Stadium, Sydney
  • 28th October Allianz Stadium, Sydney
  • 1st November Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
  • 4th November Heritage Bank Stadium, Gold Coast

Tickets and further information are available at paulmccartneygotback.com

The shows will mark McCartney's first shows since his headline performance at the UK's Glastonbury Festival in 2022.

Macca will go on to kick off the North American leg at Washington's Spokane Arena on 28th April 2024, with his final stop scheduled for 16th June at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.

Talking about the American shows, McCartney said in a statement: "I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back."

