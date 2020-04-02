Marilyn Manson reveals King Tiger star Joe Exotic asked him for a political endorsement

The Fight Song singer has revealed that the Tiger King star approached him on social media back in 2018 to ask him for support while running for the Governor of Oklahoma.

Marilyn Manson has unearthed a message sent to him by Joe Exotic.

The star of Netflix's latest wacky documentary Tiger King has become a source of great discussion, with everyone glued to their screens during isolation and social distancing measures to watch the show about big cat owners in the US.

Now, Manson has revealed he was approached by the former zoo owner two years ago, who asked him to endorse his political career.

Marilyn Manson and star of Netflix's Tiger King Joe Exotic. Picture: 1. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic 2. Netflix's Tiger King

Taking to his Instagram account, the Tainted Love singer revealed a DM sent to him by Exotic - whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage - back in January 2018.

It read: "Hey. Thanks for the follow. I'm running for Governor of Oklahoma and trying to speak for the real people for a change and get some people help with addiction in this State that no one cares about. Would you endorse me?"

Exotic clarifies: "Not asking for money. Just to use your name as an endorsement."

Manson suggested he didn't respond to the former zoo keeper, by simply captioning his post: "Nope. Don’t Fuck With Cats." which referenced another recent Netflix documentary.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is available to watch on Netflix now.

