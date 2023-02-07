Linkin Park to release unheard Chester Bennington track

Hear a snippet of Lost - a 2002 track featuring the late singer on vocals.

Linkin Park are to release a previously unheard track which will feature late singer Chester Bennington's vocals.

Lost was recorded for the band's second studio album Meteora in 2002 and the song features the voice of the frontman, who died in 2017, aged 41.

Linkin Park shared an 18-second clip of the song and wrote on Twitter: "Lost, a new, never-before-heard song from the Meteora archives. Out Friday, February 10th."

Linkin Par at the Matrix Reloaded premiere in May 2003. Picture: L. Cohen/WireImage/Getty

In the teaser video, Bennington can be heard singing: "'Cause when I’m alone ... I’m lost in these memories, living behind my own illusion."

The group have been inactive since a tribute concert for their late frontman in October 2017, entitled Linkin Park and Friends: Celebrate Life in Honor of Chester Bennington.

In May last year, Linkin Park told fans they will start communicating with them "a little more regularly".

In a statement posted on Instagram, they said: "Two decades in and our LP community continues to inspire us.

"Your passion and dedication is the lifeblood of what we’ve built together with you. And it doesn’t go unnoticed.

"We thought it was about time to begin sharing a little more regularly with you.

"Starting this month, we’ll be putting (digital) pen to (digital) paper to share NOTES FROM THE BAND - tiny snapshots into our daily misadventures, from us each month.

"There’s no concrete plan, but that’s what we like about it. Until then…

“All our best, Rob, Brad, Dave, Joe, Mike."

It came after band co-founder Mike Shinoda updated fans on the status of the band in April 2022, claiming that while they talk regularly, there are no plans for new music or a tour.

He explained: "The only Linkin Park news I have for you is that… Yeah, we talk every few weeks – I talk to the guys, or some of the guys.

“And there’s no tours, there’s no music, there’s no albums in the pipeline. Okay, so let me just tell you that. So just keep in your minds that that is not happening.

“I’m just gonna say that much for now. I say that because anytime the band says anything or does anything, everyone tries to start up the hype train, and we’re, like, ‘No, no, no, no. Don’t start up the hype train.’

"You’re gonna disappoint yourself. Don’t do that.”