Linkin Park share Hybrid Theory logo name generator
18 September 2020, 14:22 | Updated: 18 September 2020, 14:35
The nu-metal band have been sharing treats with their fans to celebrate 20 years since the release of their debut album.
Linkin Park have given their fans the chance to see their name in the style of their iconic Hybrid Theory album.
The nu-metal band - who tragically lost their frontman Chester Bennington in 2017 - have been rolling out plans to mark two decades of their debut album.
One of those plans has now seen them release a Hybrid Theory name generator, which allows their fans to share and download their own name in the album's iconic font.
Try out the name generator here.
Check out Radio X's own name made immortal in the well known style.
The move comes after the band shared brand new One Step Closer merchandise and unveiled their Hybrid Theory 20th Anniversary Edition Super Deluxe Box Set, which cost £154.99.
The In The End rockers' wrote on their website: "It's incredible to think it's been 20 years since hybrid theory was released.
All gratitude to our fans who made this epic journey we started 20 years possible. We dedicate our music to you. We re-dedicate our Hybrid Theory to you."
The deluxe box set includes five CDs, three DVDs, three vinyl, a cassette version of the original album, an 80 page book featuring contributions of the band, an oversized poster of Chester Bennington and much much more.
The set also comes with an instant download of the song She Couldn't and a download card for all the audio.
See Linkin Park's Super Deluxe Box Set contents:
5 CDs
HYBRID THEORY
REANIMATION
B-SIDE RARITIES
12 TRACK COMPILATION OF RARE B-SIDES
LPU RARITIES
18 TRACKS PREVIOUSLY RELEASED TO
LINKIN PARK UNDERGROUND
MEMBERS ONLY
FORGOTTEN DEMOS
12 PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED TRACKS
3 DVDS
FRAT PARTY AT THE PANKAKE FESTIVAL
OUT OF PRINT DVD ORIGINALLY RELEASED
IN 2002
PROJEKT REVOLUTION 2002 / THE SEQUEL
TO THE DVD WITH THE WORST NAME WE'VE
EVER COME UP WITH
UNRELEASED FULL CONCERT
BRAND NEW SEQUEL TO FRAT PARTY AT
THE PANKAKE FESTIVAL
THE FILLMORE 2001 / ROCK AM RING 2001
UNRELEASED FULL CONCERTS
3 VINYL
HYBRID THEORY EP
AVAILABLE ON VINYL FOR THE FIRST
TIME EVER
HYBRID THEORY
REANIMATION
DOUBLE LP
CASSETTE REPRODUCTION OF ORIGINAL
2-TRACK STREET TEAM SAMPLER
80 PAGE BOOK FEATURING CONTRIBUTIONS FROM THE BAND AND MANY PREVIOUSLY UNSEEN PHOTOGRAPHS
OVERSIZE POSTER OF CHESTER BENNINGTON
3 LITHOS FEATURING NEW ART FROM JOE HAHN, MIKE SHINODA AND FRANK MADDOCKS
REPLICA TOUR LAMINATE
DOWNLOAD CARD FOR ALL AUDIO IN THE BOX
Pre-order the super deluxe box set here