Jamal Edwards' mother Brenda reveals cause of death in heartfelt statement

By Jenny Mensah

The SB.TV founder and entrepreneur tragically died, aged 31, at the weekend and his mother has since shared a tribute to him.

Jamal Edwards' mother Brenda has shared a heartfelt statement revealing his cause of death.

The influential music entrepreneur and founder of SB.TV passed away on Sunday 20th February, aged 31, with the news confirmed to the BBC.

Now, speaking on Good Morning Britain this Monday (21st February), his mother shared her complete devastation at the loss of her son.

Later sharing a statement via the Loose Women social media accounts, the panellist said: "It is with the deepest heartache that I can confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness.

"Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world."

The singer and TV personality added: “Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PHD.”

Edwards launched SBTV on YouTube in 2006 when he was just a teenager and helped launch the careers of the likes of Ed Sheeran, Dave, Jessie J and Skepta.

He later became an ambassador for The Prince's Trust and was awarded an MBE for services to music at just 23 years old.

Tributes have continued to pour in for the Edwards, with everyone from across the world of entertainment sharing their condolences.

The team behind the MOBO Awards wrote: "We are deeply saddened to learn of Jamal Edwards passing. As the founder of

@SBTVonline, his groundbreaking work & legacy in British music and culture will live on"

We are deeply saddened to learn of Jamal Edwards passing. As the founder of @SBTVonline, his groundbreaking work & legacy in British music and culture will live on 🙌🏾🙏🏾✊🏾



Organisers also retweeted Edwards' own poignant tweet from 2012, which read: "We all die. The goal isn't to live forever, the goal is to create something that will."

Award-winning UK rapper Dave shared an image of Edwards, with the caption: "Thank you for everything," adding: "words can’t explain".

Loose Women panellist Denise Welch wrote: "My heart aches for my friend Brenda. I can’t bear it. Jamal Edwards was a wonderful son and brother".