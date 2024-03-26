How to listen to Radio X Best Of British 2024

Radio X Best Of British is back this Easter. Picture: Radio X

Our ninth annual poll takes place on Easter Bank Holiday Monday on Radio X - and you can listen on Global Player!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The British Isles have given us some of the finest artists in music history - but who is the greatest?

On Bank Holiday Easter Monday, Radio X will be counting down the Best British Songs Of All Time in our ninth annual poll.

Our Top 100 countdown will kick off at 10am with Toby Tarrant, before Issy Panayis takes over at 1pm. Then. at 4pm, Dan Gasser will lead us into the final leg, before announcing the winner of Radio X Best Of British 2024 just before 7pm.

Previous Best Of British winners: 2022's champion Sam Fender, Oasis and Queen. Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo/Press

Oasis have taken home the title the most number of times: they won last year and on two other occasions with their classic Live Forever, while the inaugural poll saw them triumph with the evergreen Wonderwall.

Queen's operatic 1975 anthem Bohemian Rhapsody has won the poll in 2017, 2019 and 2020, while in 2022 Sam Fender romped home with his generation-defining track Seventeen Going Under.

Could one of these artists win again, or will the prize go to a brand new song? Could a recent track by the likes of Blur, Wet Leg, The Lathums or Nothing But Thieves be in the running for 2024?

Will new songs by The Last Dinner Party, The Snuts or Nothing But Thieves be making the chart this year? Picture: Press

New entries in 2023 came from Wet Leg, The Lathums and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.... while making a return to the chart last year were The Libertines with Don't Look Back Into The Sun, The Stone Roses with Made Of Stone, Muse with Hysteria and Blur with the classic Parklife.

And why not consider some of the excellent new tunes that have come out in the past 12 months, from the likes of The Snuts, The Last Dinner Party, Nothing But Thieves, The Vaccines, Blossoms and Findlay, plus the stellar collaboration between Liam Gallagher and John Squire.

Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, across the UK on DAB digital radio and on Global Player on your smart speaker (“play Radio X”), iOS or Android device and at radiox.co.uk.